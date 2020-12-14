VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 to include fans in innovative ways

In two weeks, on 28 and 29 December 2020, Europe’s best handball players will take the court in Cologne’s LANXESS arena at the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Following the announcement of the German government that sees several regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19 being introduced as of 16 December, the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing have confirmed on Monday that the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 will be played in a safe environment.

The hygiene concept, written by EHF and EHF Marketing and in line with the regulations imposed, ensures the safety of the competing teams and all officials and will be strictly implemented already in the lead-up to the event.

While there will be no spectators present at LANXESS arena, hundreds of thousands of passionate fans around the globe will be able to follow from their homes as more than 40 TV partners will broadcast the event to more than 80 territories.

In the four participating club’s nations, fans can watch the action on Eurosport1 (free-to-air) in Germany, on Sport1 in Hungary, on beIn Sports 1 in France and on Esports3 and Teledeporte in Spain – and all broadcasters are fully determined to convey a spectacular show.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “We are watching very carefully the development of the health situation in Germany. We are in close contact with our partners on site as well as the local health authorities and follow all the requirements.

“When it comes to the hygiene concept, we are benefitting from the experiences at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 which is currently played in Denmark and at which we succeeded to create a ‘bubble’ for all players which comprehensively protects their health.”

EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak said: “Staging the VELUX EHF FINAL4 is a signal to the world of sports that events of that size can happen in a safe environment. We have been doing everything in our power to guarantee the health and safety of players and officials.

“At the same time, we left room for innovation, and we are looking forward to seeing how the inclusion of augmented reality into the opening shows will be seen by our fans watching from home.”

Fans virtually involved every step of the way

For the first time, augmented reality will be used at a VELUX EHF FINAL4, with the technology being used during opening shows as well as during the matches to bring the fans in their living rooms even closer to the action.

Entertainment will also be adapted to the new situation, with Markus Floth, Face of the EHF Champions League, and DJ Peter Vikström both in the arena to generate the atmosphere for which the EHF FINAL4 is famed for.

Furthermore, in order to show the players the support of the handball community, videos from fans will be shown on LED screens during the match as part of the ‘Become a Virtual Fan’ campaign.

Welfare of teams and players the number one priority

With the health of all participants paramount, all players and officials arriving in Cologne will isolate in a bubble and unable to mix with anybody outside of it. Each team will undergo two tests for Covid-19 – one before Christmas and one on the day of departure – before the entire team will be tested on arrival. Only after a receiving a negative test can players and officials move freely within the bubble, in compliance with protective measures.

Ticket information

Fans are reminded that all tickets that have already been purchased for the event will be refunded and cannot be transferred to the EHF FINAL4 Men 2021. However, all current ticket holders will be given the possibility in the spring to register for a pre-sale for EHF FINAL4 Men 2021 tickets. For full information regarding ticketing, click here.

Playing times

Monday, 28 December 2020:

18:00 hrs – Semi-final 1: Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball

20:30 hrs – Semi-final 2: THW Kiel vs Telekom Veszprém HC

Tuesday, 29 December 2020: