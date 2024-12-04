Kielce snap losing streak, Nantes take MOTW

Kielce snap losing streak, Nantes take MOTW

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
04 December 2024, 23:00

The last Machineseeker EHF Champions League round before the Christmas break offered some stunning action on Wednesday evening. 

In group A, Veszprém secured another win - their ninth in ten rounds - in Denmark. After a tough start, the Hungarian side was able to turn things around and with Nédim Rémili scoring 10, it cruised away to its second win against the same opponent. In the other game of the group, Pelister beat their record for fewest goals conceded in a game to defeat Plock, taking two crucial points in the play-off's race.

In group B, Kielce finally stopped their losing streak. While its last victory dated back to round 5 and an away game in Kolstad, the Polish side took the points at home against the same opponent, well helped by Klemen Ferlin’s decisive saves in the last five minutes. Played in front of more than 11,000 fans, Match of the Week between Nantes and Magdeburg lived up to all expectations. If the hosts were down by four at the break, they turned things around in the second half, but remained threatened until the last second by SCM.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

Fredericia Handbold Klub (DEN) vs Veszprém HC (HUN) 31:40 (15:20)

Being the underdogs did not faze Fredericia, who started strong with Reinier Taboada scoring four goals in the first ten minutes, helping the hosts build a four-goal lead. It could have been five, but Rodrigo Corrales denied Anders Martinusen’s fast break, a moment that seemed to shift the game. Veszprém found their rhythm, with Nédim Rémili in fine form, netting four of his 10 goals by the 18th minute to put the visitors ahead. A four-goal run extended their lead, capped by Mikita Vailupau’s last-second fast break, giving Veszprém a 20:15 half-time advantage.

In the second half, Veszprém stayed dominant. Luka Cindric orchestrated the attack, helping his team extend the lead to eight. Despite Taboada’s seven-goal effort, Fredericia couldn’t match Veszprém’s pace. Balázs Hoffmann sealed the victory with his first-ever EHF Champions League goal, pushing the lead to 10 late in the game. Veszprém secured their ninth win in ten matches.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241204 FHK VES (38) (1)
Their 7-against-6 play posed significant problems for us defensively, and we struggled to contain their attack. Despite our efforts, we couldn’t maintain control of the game, and that ultimately made the difference.
Reinier Taboada
Left back, Fredericia Håndbold Klub
20241204 FHK VES (64) (1)
Fortunately, our coach had prepared us very well for this challenge, and that gave us the confidence to stick to our plan. Early on, Fredericia managed to pull a few goals ahead, but we didn’t lose our focus or let it affect our composure. We stayed disciplined, executed our tactics, and secured the two points with confidence.
Bjarki Mar Elisson
Left wing, Veszprém HC

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 21:18 (12:10)

Neither team could dominate early, as the game unfolded at a slow pace with back-and-forth play. Goalkeepers Nikola Mitrevski (Pelister) and Mirko Alilovic (Plock) exchanged saves, while the Slovenian playmaking counterparts Domen Tajnik and Miha Zarabec each scored three goals to keep the teams level midway through the first half. Pelister’s Filip Kuzmanovski proved decisive, scoring twice in the final two minutes—including a buzzer-beater from ten meters—to give the hosts a 12:10 lead at half-time.

Plock could not recover after the break. Despite a goalkeeper change, they struggled to contain Kuzmanovski, whose sixth goal extended Pelister’s lead to five early in the second half. Plock managed just one goal in the first 15 minutes, with Mitrevski’s stellar performance—13 saves at 44% efficiency—keeping the hosts in control. Pelister secured a crucial 21:18 win, their third of the season, against a direct rival in the race for the knockout round.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CIK 7826
What a night! I think everyone enjoyed tonight in Bitola. My players were at the top level. I am proud of the efficiency and how we played throughout the match, especially defensively. We deservedly won. I am happy because what I saw in training, we showed tonight. I also enjoyed the great audience, this is what we need, the support that this magical hall can provide.
Raul Alonso
Head coach, Eurofarm Pelister
CIK 7551
They (Pelister) wanted more this two points and they showed that. I think that here we managed to score from clean situations, and even with one more player. We made a lot of mistakes.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock

GROUP B

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Handbold (NOR) 31:30 (15:13)

Kielce’s new signing, Slovenian goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin, made an immediate impact, stopping three shots in the first quarter and boosting his defense against Sander Sagosen and Kolstad. The visitors managed just four goals in the opening 15 minutes and trailed by three when Artsem Karalek scored on a fast break. Things worsened briefly for Kolstad with Magnus Gullerud’s red card, but Simon Jeppsson’s introduction helped them rally to within two at half-time (15:13).

After the break, Kielce came out strong, increasing their defensive intensity. Theo Monar and Igor Karacic each scored twice to give the hosts a five-goal lead by the 39th minute. Kolstad fought back, with Sagosen scoring six to cut the deficit to one with five minutes left. However, Ferlin stepped up again, making two crucial saves, and Dylan Nahi sealed the 31:30 win with a last-minute goal. It marked Kielce's first victory since October.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241204 Kielce Koldstad (66) (1)
We know Kielce fight very well at home and we showed a lot of effort. I am proud of my teammates. In our group small things are a key. We were bad today at small things. We are not happy about that part of the game when we made mistakes, these were small details. These were two points that we would love to have but unfortunately not tonight.
Vetle Eck Aga
Left back, Kolstad Håndbold
20241204 Kielce Koldstad (6) (1)
Last two months we lost four games in a row, today was a hard game. For us those points are very, very important and the most important thing is that we are in a higher position in the group than Kolstad because we won twice against them.
Artsem Karalek
Line player, Industria Kielce

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 29:28 (11:15)

Buoyed by their Round 9 win against Barça, SC Magdeburg started strong, building a five-goal lead within the first nine minutes thanks to solid defence and Sergey Hernandez's saves. Nantes fought back, improving their defence and attack as Aymeric Minne and Kauldi Odriozola returned to the court. While Hernandez kept Magdeburg safe from serious threats, late first-half goals from Tim Zechel and Daniel Pettersson gave SCM a 15:11 lead at halftime.

Fueled by 11,000 fans, Nantes came alive in the second half. Minne’s relentless drives and Thibaud Briet’s defensive intensity brought the hosts within two by the 41st minute. Despite Mathias Musche’s efforts for Magdeburg, Briet equalised from nine meters in the 47th minute, and Ayoub Abdi gave Nantes their first lead four minutes later. Though Magdeburg stayed close, with Manuel Zehnder and Pettersson each scoring six, they never leveled again. Player of the Match Briet and Rok Ovnicek sealed a thrilling 29:28 win for Nantes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Briet (2)
The game was crazy. It’s always special to play in from of more than 10.000 fans. It’s not the first time we have a difficult game start but we managed to comeback with strong attack and solid defence. It’s a good result.
Thibaud Briet
Left back, HBC Nantes
04122024 Hbcnnates Magdburg Wierget
It was a tough battle. Perhaps we deserved more. We played a fantastic first half. The quality of our second half should have been better to win in this incredible atmosphere. It’s not the first time this scenario happens, we are disappointed but we keep on working.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg

Wednesday's action in round 10

20241204 Kielce Koldstad (54)
Industria Kielce
20241204 FHK VES (80)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20241204 FHK VES (44)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20241204 Kielce Koldstad (68)
Industria Kielce
20241204 Kielce Koldstad (66)
Industria Kielce
20241204 Kielce Koldstad (64)
Industria Kielce
20241204 FHK VES (64)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20241204 FHK VES (85)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20241204 FHK VES (70)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20241204 FHK VES (89)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20241204 Kielce Koldstad (51)
Industria Kielce
20241204 Kielce Koldstad (55)
Industria Kielce
20241204 FHK VES (4)
Niklas Lau Petersen
CIK 7387
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Briet (3)
HBC Nantes
04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg POTM Briet
HBC Nantes
04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Team Joy
HBC Nantes
Eurofarm Pelister Visla 21
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Rivera Pesic
HBC Nantes
CIK 7876
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Mascott
HBC Nantes
CIK 7872
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Tournat Kristjansson
HBC Nantes

Main picture: © Industria Kielce

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

04122024 Hbcnantes Magdeburg Rivera (2)
Previous Article SUMMARY: Nantes with a thriller win, MOTW MVP title for Briet

Latest news

More News