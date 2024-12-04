Kielce snap losing streak, Nantes take MOTW

The last Machineseeker EHF Champions League round before the Christmas break offered some stunning action on Wednesday evening.

In group A, Veszprém secured another win - their ninth in ten rounds - in Denmark. After a tough start, the Hungarian side was able to turn things around and with Nédim Rémili scoring 10, it cruised away to its second win against the same opponent. In the other game of the group, Pelister beat their record for fewest goals conceded in a game to defeat Plock, taking two crucial points in the play-off's race.

In group B, Kielce finally stopped their losing streak. While its last victory dated back to round 5 and an away game in Kolstad, the Polish side took the points at home against the same opponent, well helped by Klemen Ferlin’s decisive saves in the last five minutes. Played in front of more than 11,000 fans, Match of the Week between Nantes and Magdeburg lived up to all expectations. If the hosts were down by four at the break, they turned things around in the second half, but remained threatened until the last second by SCM.