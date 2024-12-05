Today, on 5 December, we celebrate International Volunteer Day by putting the spotlight on three volunteers who chose to travel across the ocean to take part in one of the biggest events in women’s handball.

Enrique Huerta, Patricia García and Héctor Garrido are part of the volunteer team in Debrecen and they will also offer their support for the final weekend in Vienna. What sets them apart from the others is the effort it took to get to Hungary — the three of them are from Mexico, but travelling roughly 10,000km was something they did wholeheartedly.

“We can say that handball is our life, so to have the chance to enjoy an event like this directly, maybe the highest event in the handball world, is everything to us,” says Huerta, who is a handball coach in his daily life. The sport is what brought all of them together, as García and Garrido met Huerta while playing handball in their teenage years.

With more volunteering experience under his belt — his first participation was at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 — Huerta arrived in Debrecen eager to get in touch with all the organisational aspects of an international tournament.

“The idea was to come and learn more about what we have to do backstage, all the work that is behind the scenes, to come and try to pick up something about all areas,” Huerta explains.

He has been doing that for the last week, taking on responsibilities as a competition office assistant and making sure that the dressing rooms are well-prepared for the games, among other tasks.