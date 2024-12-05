His younger peers are diving even deeper into the event, carrying the flags in the opening ceremonies and mopping the floor during the matches — all duties as members of the competition management department. It’s not easy work, but being so close to the teams has been an invaluable reward.
“While mopping, it’s incredible to be very close to the big stars of European teams, five or six metres away,” explains Garrido, for whom this volunteering experience was an opportunity to visit Europe for the first time.
A teacher in her everyday life, García is also new to volunteering and has been enjoying the tournament to its fullest. Having a role in the frontline means getting exclusive insights, such as on what the atmosphere is like before a game or how the teams react during difficult times.
“When a team is not having a good day or is losing the game, they are especially cheering each other during those times, the players are trying to support their teammates. It does not matter if they miss a shot or a pass, they are always clapping and screaming to offer support,” reveals García. “You can feel and see that spirit that they want to be champions.”
Huerta has been working as a coach since 1999 and his ambition to improve his skills brought him to Hungary for the first time in 2018 on a scholarship. Now, he analyses the European Championship from three perspectives — as a volunteer, coach and fan.
“As a coach, you can see for example who are the first players going out to warm up and doing extra work before and after the game. When you see the performance of those players, they are playing better. It’s nice to see the extra commitment from some of them.”