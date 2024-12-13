KINEXON data highlights France’s speed and Vamos’ impact

At the end of the main round, the three Olympic medallists all appear among the top 10 for total distance run and maximum speed reached, while Hungary do not. However, Hungary join the three other semi-finalists in the top 10 on the list of most accelerations and sprints, which shows they are not playing without speed in general, but rather highlights their tendency to change pace while playing in positional attack.

As uncovered in the analysis of KINEXON data at the end of the preliminary round, France are far and away the team that employs speed the most, as they lead the rankings of maximum speed and most accelerations clearly. France’s average number of accelerations per match is 430, compared to Denmark with 389, Norway with 388 and Hungary with 354. In total, France have recorded 3,011 accelerations, Denmark 2,725, Norway 2,719 and Hungary 2,479.

When looking at most distance run on average per match, France are the only one of the semi-finalists ranking among the top 10. This shows that Norway and Denmark likely appear near the top of the ranking when considering the total distance run so far at the EURO because they have had some matches where they ran a lot, but they did not do so as consistently as France.

This aligns with France coach Sebastien Gardillou’s comments early in the EURO, when he spoke about this being a key goal for his side — to score as many fast breaks as possible per game. France may also be retreating to the defensive line faster than their fellow semi-finalists.

While most teams will say they want to play fast, the fact that Norway, France and Denmark are all among the top for distance run and maximum speed does highlight a greater tendency for fast breaks than Hungary — reaching your maximum speed is not possible on a short sprint breaking through the defence, but requires enough distance, as per a fast break.