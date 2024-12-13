13:00

Earlier this week, Camilla Herrem revealed this is her favourite goal ever – from the EHF EURO 2010 in Lillehammer, against France.

“I’m coming in the fast break and I got pushed all the way to the line almost, and I did the spin and it went in. I think it was steps also before but the referee didn't see it. But anyway, the ball went in and you could just see my face was surprised. And to do that in front of the home audience, I think that's a goal I will never forget,” she told us.

12:40

The EHF Activities Women in Handball focus today highlights the work of two of our reporting team here at the EHF EURO, Courtney Gahan and Danijela Vekić. There are six women in total in the team bringing you coverage of the final tournament, and it’s a thrill to be able to highlight women’s sport in this way.

12:20

To get you in the mood for the semi-finals, check out the preview episode of ‘The Spin’, as Ana Gros, Andrea Lekic and Bengt Kunkel talk through the four contenders. Watch on YouTube or listen on Spotify.



12:00

It is semi-finals day at the Women's EHF EURO 2024! Later on Hungary face Norway and France play Denmark for a chance to fight for gold on Sunday; before then, Sweden and the Netherlands meet again in the 5/6 placement match.

There's lots going on today, but let's begin with the day preview, which is packed with facts and stats about the matches ahead.