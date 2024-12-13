Last tickets for Women’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals day on sale

13 December 2024, 10:20

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 has officially reached its final weekend, as the semi-finals throw off on Friday 13 December. Tickets are selling fast, so make sure to grab yours and secure your seat for one of the greatest spectacles in women’s handball.

Wiener Stadthalle is getting ready to welcome teams and fans during the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. Day tickets for Friday are still available to purchase, with prices ranging from €29 to €89, depending on the category.

The showdown starts with the 5/6 placement match on Friday, at 15:00 CET, with Sweden and the Netherlands aiming to finish the tournament on a high. Later on, co-hosts Hungary and reigning champions Norway meet in the first semi-final of the day at 17:45 CET, while France and Denmark will fight to stay in the race for the title at 20:30 CET.

Hurry up and grab your tickets at https://tickets.eurohandball.com/women2024 to support your favourite teams!

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / Kolektiff Images

Hungary Vs. France 97A9343 AH
