Providing data in real time, from the speed of the shots taken by players, to the number of jumps, changes of direction, as well as the speed of the sprints on the court, KINEXON provides a trove of data which makes analysing a match easier for everybody involved.

Now, with the main round of the EHF EURO 2024 done and dusted and only five matches to go in the final weekend in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, it is time to sift through the vast amounts of data and see which were the most interesting points found.

For example, one of the All-star nominees, Austria centre back Lukas Hutecek, had the longest playing time on the court at the EHF EURO 2024, 402 minutes and 21 seconds, more than six and a half hours donning his national team shirt in Mannheim and Cologne.

Moreover, the KINEXON data reveals that Hutecek ran 31.86 kilometres, more than half a marathon. Hutecek also had the longest possession time of all players at the EHF EURO 2024, spending 61 minutes and 33 seconds with the ball in his hands, therefore more than an entire match from the seven Austria played in the competition.

In fact, the top six players with the largest time of ball in possession have made the All-star nominees list, with Hutecek being followed by teammate Nikola Bilyk (48 minutes and 53 seconds), Germany’s Juri Knorr (43 minutes and 39 seconds), Dutch centre back Luc Steins (43 minutes and 11 seconds), Slovenian centre back Aleks Vlah (38 minutes and 4 seconds) and French centre back Nedim Remili (37 minutes and 42 seconds).

Hutecek had, by far, the largest number of passes in the competition, 1,771, followed by two other nominees for the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2024, Bilyk (1,383 passes) and Steins, with 1,163 passes.