EURO24M

Summary: Rest and reflection on the agenda for Thursday

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
25 January 2024, 16:00

After 60 matches, the Men's EHF EURO 2024 has reached the semi-final stage. Thursday is a day off for the teams, but we'll be here through the day to bring you coverage of the press conferences previewing the key games.

  • Thursday is a rest day for all the remaining teams, apart from media duties
  • download the Home of Handball app to make your match predictions and vote for Grundfos Player of the Match (45 minutes into each game)
  • follow the EHF EURO social media channels: X, Facebook and Instagram
  • find out how to follow the tournament
  • all photographs © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

16:00

We're ending our coverage of today's rest day here - we too need a rest! - but we leave you with the full video of the All-star Team nominees. Enjoy watching and then make sure you go and vote for your All-star Team.

The blog returns tomorrow at 10:00 CET, ahead of the 5/6 placement match at 15:00 CET.


15:40

Go behind the scenes a little at today's press conference with Sweden!

15:30

Denmark and Germany know each other pretty well and there was a warm hug between Alfred Gislason and Nikolaj Jacobsen before today's press conference. Here's what each had to say about their semi-final tomorrow.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240125 Gislason Blog
We have been talking about it almost a year, that it would be a dream for our team to reach the semi-finals in Cologne. Now we have achieved it. We have tested a lot in the last year, players and how to build a new team. We have done that and I’m very satisfied with how they have performed. Up to now, not everything has been perfect but I think we deserve to go to the semi-finals.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany
20240125 Jacobsen Blog
For me it’s important that we win something. We won three World Championships in a row. That gives us huge confidence and believing in ourselves. That could be a huge factor also tomorrow when we are playing here in Cologne. We will know that we won’t be the favourites on the crowd’s side, so we have to believe in ourselves also. But you can’t always choose which finals you want to go into. You have to deserve it. In the last EUROs we didn’t play as well as we wanted. We did that at the world cup. So let’s see if we can turn this.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark

15:00

The head coaches of the four semi-finalists faced the press at the press conferences this morning - here are a couple of the best quotes from the first session, with France and Sweden.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240125 Gille Blog
It is quite exciting to reach this stage, and for the fourth time in a row to compete against Sweden. It’s going to a real fight. We are also very confident, we had a great tournament until now. Against a very strong opponent, we will have to give our best performance. It’s going to be very close, very tight, as usual against Sweden. We live to feel this kind of pressure and to play this kind of games. We know we can make history.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
20240125 Solberg Blog
I think that every game is special, but also that we play at a different level than last year. Both teams know each other very well, this will be the fourth semi-final between us. We meet one of the best teams in the word. But we are a very strong team, we believe in ourselves a lot and I’m sure we will have a say in this game.
Glenn Solberg
Head coach, Sweden

14:35

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has dug into the data on the All-star Team nominees to find out a little more about why they were nominated. Read on to discover who's spent the most time on court, who's passed the most, who's the fastest runner and who's stopped the fastest shot.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Austria UH25220 UH
EHF EURO

KINEXON data offers insight into All-star Team nominees

FEATURE: Data from KINEXON offers new insight into the performances of the 46 All-star Team nominees

today, 3 hours ago

14:10

France are through to the semi-finals unbeaten, the only team who can say that. They celebrated another win last night and are in a good mood heading into tomorrow's games.


13:30

It's that time you've all been waiting for - you can now vote for the All-star Team of the Men's EHF EURO 2024! Click here to go direct to the app to vote, or see our story for the full list of nominees, six in each position.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M EHF Application UH10149 UH
EHF EURO

Voting opens for Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team

NEWS: The fan vote has opened to select the eight members of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team

today, 4 hours ago

12:55

There are a handful of tickets left for the final weekend. Don't miss the party - click here to book!

12:25

What an extraordinary performance Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic had yesterday against Germany. He's only 21 - we predict a bright future!


11:40

Statistical expert Julian Rux has taken another deep dive into the data, and compared Germany 2024 with the German EHF EURO 2016 champions - and basketball team, the Detroit Pistons. Fascinating stuff.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Hungary AR38715 AH
EHF EURO

Why Germany are no longer the "Bad Boys" but the "Kings"

STATS COUNTER: Julian Rux compares 2024 semi-finalists Germany to their 2016 counterparts who won the EHF EURO title

today, 6 hours ago

11:10

As it's a rest day, there's plenty of time to watch some of the content that's been produced around the tournament - such as our podcast, 'The Spin' which asks whether Denmark are the favourites for the title.

 

10:35

A staggering number of goalkeepers have been voted as Grundfos Players of the Match at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 so far, and the best save of the main round was made by a young man who won that award four times in seven games - Austria's Constantin Möstl. A bright future surely awaits the 23-year-old.

 

10:10

Let's get the blog rolling with the top five goals of the main round - if you disagree with the choices, have your say on social media. 

 

10:00

Welcome to the first rest day of the Men's EHF EURO 2024. It's time to take a breath, relax and reflect on the fantastic tournament so far as well as what's to come. 

On the agenda today: semi-final press conferences for France, Sweden, Denmark and Germany, plus plenty of features looking back at the main round and ahead to the final weekend.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Austria UH25220 UH
Previous Article KINEXON data offers insight into All-star Team nominees
MAL4621
Next Article Pots for 2025 World Championship qualification draw set

Latest news

More News