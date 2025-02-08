Krim go back to winning ways, Metz edge closer to first place
Krim Mercator Ljubljana secured a 28:25 victory against CS Gloria 2018 BN on Saturday to win their first game since October 2024 in the EHF Champions League Women and progress to the play-offs.
Meanwhile Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria extended their dominance at the top of the group A standings, with wins over Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, 30:22, and Storhamar Handball Elite, 26:25, respectively.
In group B, Odense Håndbold’s away victory over Buducnost could prove key in the race for the quarter-finals.
When we got the six-goal lead, we became way too relaxed and Storhamar had too many easy goals. Our goal was to win the game, so in the last five minutes we had no other options.
We struggled a lot in the first half, but in the second half we had better defence and we could live with the chances, had good contra attacks, so we had an amazing performance.
I’m really happy — we did a great job this season. We worked really hard, and we can see the results. This team has a lot of potential, and there are still many things we can improve. Tonight wasn’t the most beautiful handball, but the most important thing is the victory, and we will continue working hard.
They played a really good match today, and we didn’t stand a chance. Our seven-vs-six strategy worked well in the first leg, but today it was too late. They controlled their lead very well, played excellent handball, and scored a lot of goals.
I'm very happy with my first win here. It was really tough. Both teams were evenly matched, but we had to win. We were only focused on the two points, not worrying about anything else. We finally succeeded. Now, we’ll be a bit more relaxed, which means we’ll progress even faster.
The game was good, we started well and were even ahead at half-time. In the second half, we made a lot of mistakes. Too many. We wasted opportunities. But that’s life. And we’ll fight until the end.
Even before the game, I said that Odense might have the best attack in the Champions League. We had no solution for their excellent offence. At certain moments, we were close to fully catching up, but then we received a few exclusions. We still have two more matches in the group, and we will fight for a place in the play-offs.
We prepared well for this game and performed well in attack, especially in the first half. We are happy with the victory, these are two important points for us.