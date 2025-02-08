Krim go back to winning ways, Metz edge closer to first place

Krim go back to winning ways, Metz edge closer to first place

08 February 2025, 20:00

Krim Mercator Ljubljana secured a 28:25 victory against CS Gloria 2018 BN on Saturday to win their first game since October 2024 in the EHF Champions League Women and progress to the play-offs.

Meanwhile Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria extended their dominance at the top of the group A standings, with wins over Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, 30:22, and Storhamar Handball Elite, 26:25, respectively.

In group B, Odense Håndbold’s away victory over Buducnost could prove key in the race for the quarter-finals.

  • left back Tamara Horacek shone when Krim needed her the most, scoring 10 goals against Gloria, including their last six
  • FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria’s last goal in the first half, their 16th in the match, was the 7,000th scored by the Hungarian side in the competition, making them the fourth team to reach this milestone
  • the 26:25 win against Storhamar was FTC’s 10th of the season; it is only the second time in history after 2022/23, when they were runners-up, that FTC have won at least 10 times
  • Odense dominated Buducnost and secured their fourth consecutive away win and the third by a margin of seven goals or more, scoring at least 32 goals for the sixth match in a row
  • Metz need a single point to secure first place in the group, after securing their 11th win in 12 matches and putting NFH out of contention for a play-offs spot
  • the French champions’ line player, Sarah Bouktit, led the way with nine goals and is now the second in the top scorer standings in the competition, with 77 goals

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 26:25 (16:10)

With their fate on the line, Storhamar Handball Elite produced one of the best halves of handball in this season, but they still came away empty-handed against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. The Norwegian side, who are in a head-to-head battle for the play-offs with Krim and Gloria, conceded only 10 goals in the last 30 minutes to erase a six-goal deficit at the break. Storhamar levelled the match at 24:24 thanks to a 4:0 run in the 54th minute. However, FTC conceded just one goal in the last six minutes and 31 seconds, with goals from Emily Bölk and Daria Dmitrieva helping the Hungarian side secure their 10th win of the season. They continue to challenge Metz for first place, with two rounds to go.
 

When we got the six-goal lead, we became way too relaxed and Storhamar had too many easy goals. Our goal was to win the game, so in the last five minutes we had no other options.
We struggled a lot in the first half, but in the second half we had better defence and we could live with the chances, had good contra attacks, so we had an amazing performance.
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) (16:13)

The only unbeaten side in the competition, Metz Handball, secured their 11th win in 12 matches, and have won at least 11 games in the last five seasons. NFH are now eliminated from contention for a play-offs spot, with two rounds to go, and suffered their ninth loss this season. They were unable to stop an excellent Sarah Bouktit, who scored nine goals, one of her best outings of the season. With a 65 per cent shot efficiency and a great defence, Metz edged closer to the first spot in the final standings; they need only one point in the last two matches, as they hold the tie-breaker against FTC.

 I’m really happy — we did a great job this season. We worked really hard, and we can see the results. This team has a lot of potential, and there are still many things we can improve. Tonight wasn’t the most beautiful handball, but the most important thing is the victory, and we will continue working hard.
They played a really good match today, and we didn’t stand a chance. Our seven-vs-six strategy worked well in the first leg, but today it was too late. They controlled their lead very well, played excellent handball, and scored a lot of goals.
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) 28:25 (12:13)

For the first time in four months Krim Mercator Ljubljana exited the court as winners, in a do-or-die clash against CS Gloria 2018 BN. The Romanian side led 13:12 at the break, but faltered in the second half, where they only scored 12 goals. Tamara Horacek scored 10 goals for Krim, including the last six of the match, as Krim took control in the last 25 minutes and progressed to the next phase of the competition. They are now four points ahead of Gloria and hold the tie-breaker against the Romanian side; they would also not finish third in the event of a three-way tie with Gloria and Storhamar, having won three of the four matches played against the other two contenders.

I'm very happy with my first win here. It was really tough. Both teams were evenly matched, but we had to win. We were only focused on the two points, not worrying about anything else. We finally succeeded. Now, we’ll be a bit more relaxed, which means we’ll progress even faster.
The game was good, we started well and were even ahead at half-time. In the second half, we made a lot of mistakes. Too many. We wasted opportunities. But that’s life. And we’ll fight until the end.
GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 24:33 (13:18)

A 10-goal outing from back Jelena Radivojevic was not enough for Buducnost to mount any meaningful challenge against Odense. The Danish side continued their battle for one of the top two places with their fifth win in six matches and they did it in emphatic fashion, limiting Buducnost’s attack to only 24 goals. Ten players scored at least one goal for Odense on their way to securing only their second away win against Buducnost in four tries, also clinching their ninth victory of the season. With their fourth away win in a row, Odense are now putting the pressure on domestic rivals Esbjerg, who they will face in a fiery Match of the Week in the next round.

Even before the game, I said that Odense might have the best attack in the Champions League. We had no solution for their excellent offence. At certain moments, we were close to fully catching up, but then we received a few exclusions. We still have two more matches in the group, and we will fight for a place in the play-offs.
We prepared well for this game and performed well in attack, especially in the first half. We are happy with the victory, these are two important points for us.
