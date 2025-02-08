Krim go back to winning ways, Metz edge closer to first place

Krim Mercator Ljubljana secured a 28:25 victory against CS Gloria 2018 BN on Saturday to win their first game since October 2024 in the EHF Champions League Women and progress to the play-offs.

Meanwhile Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria extended their dominance at the top of the group A standings, with wins over Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, 30:22, and Storhamar Handball Elite, 26:25, respectively.

In group B, Odense Håndbold’s away victory over Buducnost could prove key in the race for the quarter-finals.