Nina Engel, from second division to European League in two years

07 February 2025, 12:00

It is one of the feel-good stories in international women’s handball. Last summer, right back Nina Engel arrived at HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames for the next step in her young career. What followed was her debut in the national team, an outstanding performance for Germany at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, and a strong start with her club into the EHF European League Women group phase.

When Nina Engel moved from Sport-Union Neckarsulm to HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in the summer of 2024, no one would have guessed the speed of her development.

Of course, she was a promising talent. At the 2022 IHF Junior World Championship, Engel was the best German scorer with 44 goals. Shortly after, she moved from second-division side Werder Bremen to Neckarsulm, daring to jump into the Bundesliga at the age of 19.

After her move to Bensheim/Auerbach, Engel soon had her debut in the Germany women’s national team, in a test match against European and Olympic champions Norway in October.

Only four weeks later, she was more than just part of the German squad at the EHF EURO 2024, where she became her team’s second-best scorer with 23 goals after regular right back, Viola Leuchter, missed the first four matches. Engel even picked up a Player of the Match award after scoring seven times against Iceland.

Engel took her impressive form into the EHF European League season with Bensheim/Auerbach. She is the club’s leading scorer with 21 goals after the first three rounds of the group phase, including an 11-goal outing against Super Amara Bera Bera.

“I really managed to take this flow from the EHF EURO to club level”, Engel said. “I definitely cannot complain about the last months and weeks. I hope, we and I can continue likes this.”
Bensheim/Auerbach start the second half of the group matches with a home match against Paris 92 on Saturday 9 February (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CET).

“Everything seems to be open in terms of reaching the quarter-finals, nothing is decided yet. We still have two matches at home, so I am optimistic to make it to the knockout stage,” Engel said.

After making it from Germany’s second division to the international stage within two years, Engel really enjoys travelling and facing different clubs: “This is what I like the most about the European League.”

Bensheim/Auerbach also played in the group phase last season, but failed to make it to the quarter-finals from a tough group featuring eventual EHF Finals participants Neptunes Nantes and CS Gloria 2018 BN.

“My teammates have told me a lot of the endurance of playing two matches in one week, but also about those great trips throughout Europe,” Engel said. “I hope that our international journey continues as long as possible, maybe even to Graz and the EHF Finals. This is a really cool experience.”

Besides European League and Bundesliga, the ‘Flames’ are also in the race on a third stage: They have qualified for the final tournament of the German cup competition on 1/2 March, where they will face another EHF European League contender, HSG Blomberg-Lippe, in the semi-final.

“We aim for the final and maybe a huge surprise in the cup too, but HV Ludwigsburg seem to be the favourites. If you want to win the trophy, you have to beat them all,” Engel said.

In the European League, Blomberg-Lippe could also become opponents for Engel’s team, probably in the quarter-finals, though the right back said “I really do not hope to face a German opponent in an international competition.”

Any trophy or making it to Graz would be a great farewell gift for [head coach Heike Ahlgrimm], the icing on the cake, after what she has achieved with our club. And of course, it would be historic for the whole club. No matter which trophy it will be, I like to get them all.
Nina Engel
Right back, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach

Still, Engel is pleased by the fact that for the first time, four German teams are part of the group phase in the European League.

“It shows the positive development of women’s handball in Germany. Even Borussia Dortmund show their class in the toughest of all groups with close results,” Engel said. “I really hope, one or two Bundesliga sides will make it to Graz.”

Bensheim/Auerbach are yet to win a trophy – whether on domestic or on international level. This season would be perfectly fitting to win a title, as long-term head coach Heike Ahlgrimm is in the last of her 10 seasons at the club.

“Any trophy or making it to Graz would be a great farewell gift for her, the icing on the cake, after what she has achieved with our club,” Engel said. “And of course, it would be historic for the whole club. No matter which trophy it will be, I like to get them all.”

photos © 2025 Lisa Schuster (HSG Bensheim/Auerbach); Antonio Borga (Paris 92)

