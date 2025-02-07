Nina Engel, from second division to European League in two years

When Nina Engel moved from Sport-Union Neckarsulm to HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in the summer of 2024, no one would have guessed the speed of her development.

Of course, she was a promising talent. At the 2022 IHF Junior World Championship, Engel was the best German scorer with 44 goals. Shortly after, she moved from second-division side Werder Bremen to Neckarsulm, daring to jump into the Bundesliga at the age of 19.

After her move to Bensheim/Auerbach, Engel soon had her debut in the Germany women’s national team, in a test match against European and Olympic champions Norway in October.

Only four weeks later, she was more than just part of the German squad at the EHF EURO 2024, where she became her team’s second-best scorer with 23 goals after regular right back, Viola Leuchter, missed the first four matches. Engel even picked up a Player of the Match award after scoring seven times against Iceland.

Engel took her impressive form into the EHF European League season with Bensheim/Auerbach. She is the club’s leading scorer with 21 goals after the first three rounds of the group phase, including an 11-goal outing against Super Amara Bera Bera.

“I really managed to take this flow from the EHF EURO to club level”, Engel said. “I definitely cannot complain about the last months and weeks. I hope, we and I can continue likes this.”

Bensheim/Auerbach start the second half of the group matches with a home match against Paris 92 on Saturday 9 February (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CET).

“Everything seems to be open in terms of reaching the quarter-finals, nothing is decided yet. We still have two matches at home, so I am optimistic to make it to the knockout stage,” Engel said.