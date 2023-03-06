Krim vs Rapid play-off gets MOTW label

EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 play-offs leg 1, Match of the Week:

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 19 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Krim lifted the trophy in 2001 and again in 2003, and are seeking new glory, exactly 20 years after that last title. The Slovenian side only just made it out of group A into the play-offs, when they triumphed 28:26 over CSM Bucuresti in their must-win game of the concluding round 14 last month.

And their journey continues against the other team from Romania in the EHF Champions League.

Rapid are impressing in their debut season. They even seemed on course for a top-two finish and direct entry into the quarter-finals before ending group B in fourth place.

Rapid only dropped one point at home – a 32:32 draw with group winners Metz Handball – as they defeated the likes of Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg, but on the other hand lost three of their seven away matches.

photos courtesy of Krim and Sabin Malisevschi / Fast Media