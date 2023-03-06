Krim vs Rapid play-off gets MOTW label
The anticipated game between Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CS Rapid Bucuresti on Sunday 19 March is the featured Match of the Week in the first leg of the play-offs in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.
Two-time champions against competition debutants: the clash between EHF Champions League veterans Krim and newcomers Rapid will get the Match of the Week treatment in the first weekend of the play-offs.
The match in the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana on Sunday 19 March throws off at 14:00 CET and will take centre stage in the coverage on EHF’s social channels as well as in the live blog on eurohandball.com. The match will be streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary, though geo-restrictions may apply.
EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 play-offs leg 1, Match of the Week:
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 19 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
Krim lifted the trophy in 2001 and again in 2003, and are seeking new glory, exactly 20 years after that last title. The Slovenian side only just made it out of group A into the play-offs, when they triumphed 28:26 over CSM Bucuresti in their must-win game of the concluding round 14 last month.
And their journey continues against the other team from Romania in the EHF Champions League.
Rapid are impressing in their debut season. They even seemed on course for a top-two finish and direct entry into the quarter-finals before ending group B in fourth place.
Rapid only dropped one point at home – a 32:32 draw with group winners Metz Handball – as they defeated the likes of Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg, but on the other hand lost three of their seven away matches.
photos courtesy of Krim and Sabin Malisevschi / Fast Media