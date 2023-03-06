Ticket sales open for the EHF Finals Women

The EHF Finals Women – the culmination of the EHF European League Women 2022/23 – will take place at the Raiffeisen Sport Park in Graz, Austria on 13 and 14 May 2023. The 3,000-seater arena will host four of the best women’s handball clubs from across Europe, providing a great handball atmosphere around the event to the fans.

The competition, which has reached the quarter-final stage, has already seen plenty of drama with thousands of fans showing up to support their teams on their journey to Graz. Eight sides have progressed from the group stage, including 2021 winners Neptunes de Nantes from France, and 2022 bronze medallists Ikast Håndbold of Denmark.

The four semi-finalists will be known after the quarter-finals, to be played on the weekends of 18/19 and 25/26 March. Tickets for the EHF Finals are now available to purchase online. Click here for more information.

Tickets start at €49 and all tickets cover the entire weekend.

VIP and hospitality packages are also available; those interested in such packages, or with any other questions about the event, can get in touch by email (ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com) or phone (+43 1 80151-216).

Overview EHF European League Women quarter-finals