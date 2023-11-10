Lekic closes in on 1000 Club

Lekic currently stands on 986 goals in the EHF Champions League Women proper, 35 of which have come during the current season, so to score 14 this weekend would be a big ask, even against group B's bottom side Lubin.

The total does not include six goals she has scored in EHF Champions League qualifiers.

Even if she does not reach four figures in round 7, it seems that the 36-year-old will reach it sooner rather than later.

The only three players ahead of her in the EHF Champions League Women all-time goal scorers list are, unsurprisingly, three of the greatest players to ever grace a handball court.

The top four are as follows:

1st - Jovanka Radicevic: 1098

2nd - Cristina Neagu: 1060

3rd - Anita Görbicz: 1016

4th - Andrea Lekic: 986

After getting her first taste of European action in the 2006/07 season with Serbian side ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja, Lekic made her EHF Champions League debut the following season with Krim Mercator Ljubljana, scoring 21 times.

88 of her 986 came in the 2008/09 campaign for the Slovenian giants, the most she has ever notched in one season.