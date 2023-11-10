Lekic closes in on 1000 Club
1000 goals in the EHF Champions League - such a rare achievement in the highest level of European club handball.
However, it is a milestone that could be reached for just the fourth time in EHF Champions League Women history as early as this weekend, when Serbian legend Andrea Lekic turns out for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria against MKS Zaglebie Lubin.
Lekic currently stands on 986 goals in the EHF Champions League Women proper, 35 of which have come during the current season, so to score 14 this weekend would be a big ask, even against group B's bottom side Lubin.
The total does not include six goals she has scored in EHF Champions League qualifiers.
Even if she does not reach four figures in round 7, it seems that the 36-year-old will reach it sooner rather than later.
The only three players ahead of her in the EHF Champions League Women all-time goal scorers list are, unsurprisingly, three of the greatest players to ever grace a handball court.
The top four are as follows:
1st - Jovanka Radicevic: 1098
2nd - Cristina Neagu: 1060
3rd - Anita Görbicz: 1016
4th - Andrea Lekic: 986
After getting her first taste of European action in the 2006/07 season with Serbian side ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja, Lekic made her EHF Champions League debut the following season with Krim Mercator Ljubljana, scoring 21 times.
88 of her 986 came in the 2008/09 campaign for the Slovenian giants, the most she has ever notched in one season.
The goals kept coming at Györi AUDI ETO KC, with whom she won her only EHF Champions League winners' medal to date, in 2013. Five years at WHC Vardar followed, then stints at CSM Bucuresti, WHC Buducnost BEMAX, a year back at Krim before heading to Hungary to join FTC in 2022.
With the team from Budapest, she added a fourth silver medal to her collection, to go with two she won with Vardar, and one with Györ.
Last season, scoring 55 meant she had surpassed 50 in the competition for the first time since 2018/19, and with 35 after six rounds this season, she is well on her way to one of her biggest totals in a long time, in what appears to be something of a goal scoring renaissance for the Belgrade-born star.
