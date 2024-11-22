Kündig: “I want to bring calm to the young and wild ones”

Her anticipation for the European Championship home matches in Basel is growing. Switzerland’s opponents in the preliminary round are Faroe Islands, Olympic bronze medallists Denmark, and Croatia.

“Switzerland was awarded with the tournament many years ago and we always thought it was still a long way. And now, it has happened so quickly, the tournament is just around the corner, we can hardly wait,” Kündig said.

Two years ago, the Swiss women’s team qualified for a European Championship for the first time. In the preliminary round in Ljubljana, they faced eventual European champions Norway, Hungary, and Croatia.

“Looking back, those were very important experiences for us. It is great that a lot of players in the current squad were with us two years ago, so they could gain this experience. Not just in terms of what happens on the court, but also in terms of the organisation and the processes. Otherwise, the home European Championship would have been their first big tournament and the tension would have been even bigger than it already is,” Kündig said.

Kündig has fond memories of the first ever Swiss EHF EURO point, from a draw against Croatia in 2022. This time, Switzerland are meeting the same opponents again.

“We know that we can keep up. Even though we lost the other two games, we can be very satisfied with the EHF EURO 2022. After all, we had an incredibly young team and the whole tournament was a great experience for us,” Kündig recalled the 2022 event.