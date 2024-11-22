Kündig: “I want to bring calm to the young and wild ones”
There is one victory Kerstin Kündig has already celebrated even before the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 throws off next week — getting fit in time. Recovered from knee surgery, the experienced Swiss centre back is ready to help the co-hosts get the most out of their EHF EURO experience, starting with the preliminary round in Basel.
It is great that a lot of players in the current squad were with us two years ago, so they could gain this experience. Not just in terms of what happens on the court, but also in terms of the organisation and the processes. Otherwise, the home European Championship would have been their first big tournament and the tension would have been even bigger than it already is.