26 teams throw off round 3 of EHF European Cup Men

Bjarte Myrhol’s side on fire at the right time?

Regarded as one of the best line players of his generation and a true fighter on and off the court, Bjarte Myrhol returned to Sandefjord before the start of this season to take on his first coaching job. After winning seven domestic titles with local rivals Sandefjord TIF in the early 2000s, Myrhol now coaches Runar Sandefjord. Following a shaky start to the season, with four losses in their first five matches, the team has caught fire lately, beating Drammen HK and ØIF Arendal in succession to start a run of six straight wins in the league. However, their opponents in round 3 of the EHF European Cup are none other than Slovenian powerhouse RK Celje Pivovarna Laško. This is a must-watch clash, as the two sides will meet for the first leg in Norway on Sunday (24 November) at 17:00 CET.

photos © Drammen HK (main), Mountrichas Kostas (in-text)