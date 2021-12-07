GROUP C :

BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 33:26 (17:13)

• the Spanish side made a quick start and it was not long before they had built a significant lead

• the visitors were overwhelmed in the opening 10 minutes and they were unable to shake of their bad start as Logroño moved away on the scoreboard, taking a maximum advantage with seven goals by the 23rd minute.

• thanks to two late goals by Kristjan Kristjansson, the French side came back within four at the break

• Logrono maintained their momentum after the break, with Tomas Moreira Rodriguez scoring 10 to keep his team ahead on the scoreboard

• Ian Tarrafeta netted eight times for PAUC, Tomas Moreira Rodriguez scored 10 for La Rioja, finishing match leading scorer

• Logroño are fourth with five points, while PAUC remain last in the standings with a single point





And the award for the "most original goal of the round" goes to.... 🥁



Ian Tarrafeta of @pauchandball 👏🎉 #ehfel #moregoals pic.twitter.com/4vIu8R3ksF — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 7, 2021

A tough time for PAUC

PAUC began the season hoping to qualify from the group phase for a second time. It wasn’t to be and after another defeat they are one of two teams in the competition who have yet to win a match.

Aix lacked offensive consistency and some defensive precision, which allowed their opponents to take the lead early on. The winter break comes right in time for Thierry Anti, who will have to fix a lot of things if he wants to qualify his team for the last 16.