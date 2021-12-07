9D3430E8 A923 4CF0 B717 1C7C74BAA11A X3
EHF European League

La Rioja dominate PAUC to eye knockout rounds

EHF / Kevin Domas07 December 2021, 23:30

GROUP C :

BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 33:26 (17:13)

• the Spanish side made a quick start and it was not long before they had built a significant lead
• the visitors were overwhelmed in the opening 10 minutes and they were unable to shake of their bad start as Logroño moved away on the scoreboard, taking a maximum advantage with seven goals by the 23rd minute.
• thanks to two late goals by Kristjan Kristjansson, the French side came back within four at the break
• Logrono maintained their momentum after the break, with Tomas Moreira Rodriguez scoring 10 to keep his team ahead on the scoreboard
• Ian Tarrafeta netted eight times for PAUC, Tomas Moreira Rodriguez scored 10 for La Rioja, finishing match leading scorer
• Logroño are fourth with five points, while PAUC remain last in the standings with a single point

A tough time for PAUC

PAUC began the season hoping to qualify from the group phase for a second time. It wasn’t to be and after another defeat they are one of two teams in the competition who have yet to win a match.

Aix lacked offensive consistency and some defensive precision, which allowed their opponents to take the lead early on. The winter break comes right in time for Thierry Anti, who will have to fix a lot of things if he wants to qualify his team for the last 16.

9D3430E8 A923 4CF0 B717 1C7C74BAA11A X3
0B3EC1BB 4F80 4A1E 824D FABB2BB44EE2 X4
25A9C53D 13FD 47D0 AA5B E6BF571D3F5D X2
4492CEF9 31F5 450D AFA9 B5FE2E1ACA1E X2
9366F366 F2BB 4451 A776 7A84F0137064 X2
D4011825 F6A4 4B2D 9F8A 6CD71670FA31 X2
EE85CB3F 26DD 4ABF 9444 ED69B1F29FC6 X2
Eurofram Pelister S[Orting 23 X2
Previous Article Eurofarm Pelister continue to ride wave of success

Latest news

More News