EHF European League

Eurofarm Pelister continue to ride wave of success

EHF / Tiago Nogueira07 December 2021, 23:30

GROUP D

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Sporting CP (POR) 31:25 (14:13)

• Eurofarm Pelister scored the first goal of the game and Sporting CP scored the last goal
• Sporting were in control in the early stages of the match, but once Eurofarm hit their stride they dominated the rest of the match
• the Macedonian team boasted an exceptional 76% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load
• Márton Székely collected 10 saves during the game
• Stipe Mandalinic scored seven goals for Eurofarm Pelister, Salvador Salvador scored six times for Sporting
• Eurofarm Pelister now have eight points and have overtaken Sporting in Group D



Peric and Mandalinic, what a duo

The Peric-Mandalinic partnership was decisive for their team claiming the two points against Sporting CP.

With seven goals each and very effective as centre back and left back, they catapulted their team to another level to claim a second win against the Lions.

I am proud of my team. Five matches without defeat in Europa is a spectacular result. We played great defence. Only like this can you win against a great team like Sporting. Congrats also for Sporting players and coaches, and happy holidays.
Zeljko Babic
HC Eurofarm Pelister coach
