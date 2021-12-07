GROUP D

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Sporting CP (POR) 31:25 (14:13)



• Eurofarm Pelister scored the first goal of the game and Sporting CP scored the last goal

• Sporting were in control in the early stages of the match, but once Eurofarm hit their stride they dominated the rest of the match

• the Macedonian team boasted an exceptional 76% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load

• Márton Székely collected 10 saves during the game

• Stipe Mandalinic scored seven goals for Eurofarm Pelister, Salvador Salvador scored six times for Sporting

• Eurofarm Pelister now have eight points and have overtaken Sporting in Group D





Sound on! 🔊 As we reach half-time things are heating up between Pelister & @SCPModalidades! 🔥#ehfel pic.twitter.com/tm8YkwVr7G — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 7, 2021





Peric and Mandalinic, what a duo

The Peric-Mandalinic partnership was decisive for their team claiming the two points against Sporting CP.

With seven goals each and very effective as centre back and left back, they catapulted their team to another level to claim a second win against the Lions.