La Rioja take important win over Nexe
BM Logroño La Rioja are sending the battle with RK Gorenje Velenje for the final Last 16 ticket from group C down to the wire, after the Spanish side defeated RK Nexe 31:30 in EHF European League round 9 on Tuesday.
Already-qualified Nexe had nothing to lose and played more relaxed in this level game, that became a nail-biter until the final buzzer.
GROUP C
BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 31:30 (14:15)
- Nexe’s attack was more efficient than their opponents’, led by Fahrudin Melic, who netted six out of six in the first half
- La Rioja played much better in the second half, especially in attack
- after Nexe’s two-goal lead, La Rioja went in front in the 46th minute with a goal by Augustin Casado Marcelo (25:24)
- Alex Rubino was La Rioja’s top scorer with eight goals
- Nexe had beaten La Rioja in round 4 by same exact result: 31:30
Jorge Perez is La Rioja’s hero
In a goal-for-goal game and a crucial match for staying ahead of Velenje in a fight for that remaining Last 16 spot, La Rioja’s goalkeeper Jorge Perez was the hero of the night. The 21-year-old shot stopper had several great saves during the match and ended the night with 17 saves and a 37% efficiency. His contribution was vital in the last five minutes, when he had five saves.
Today we had a frenetic match, with ups and downs, but with a good game from our players. A highlight were the amazing saves from our goalkeeper Jorge Pérez, who stood up in the moments our team ware at their lowest. And on the other side, our wing Alex Rubiño, who scored eight goals.