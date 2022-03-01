La Rioja take important win over Nexe

BM Logroño La Rioja are sending the battle with RK Gorenje Velenje for the final Last 16 ticket from group C down to the wire, after the Spanish side defeated RK Nexe 31:30 in EHF European League round 9 on Tuesday.

Already-qualified Nexe had nothing to lose and played more relaxed in this level game, that became a nail-biter until the final buzzer.

GROUP C

BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 31:30 (14:15)

Nexe’s attack was more efficient than their opponents’, led by Fahrudin Melic, who netted six out of six in the first half

La Rioja played much better in the second half, especially in attack

after Nexe’s two-goal lead, La Rioja went in front in the 46th minute with a goal by Augustin Casado Marcelo (25:24)

Alex Rubino was La Rioja’s top scorer with eight goals

Nexe had beaten La Rioja in round 4 by same exact result: 31:30

⚔️Siempre, siempre, SIEMPRE hemos jugado a lo mismo: a competir con orgullo.



Lo de los resultados, créanos, es lo de menos.



🏟Gracias por ser el jugador número 8.



🔥ORGULLO FRANJIVINO🔥 pic.twitter.com/3WZxZEXbfB — Club Balonmano Ciudad de Logroño (@CdadLogrono) March 1, 2022

Jorge Perez is La Rioja’s hero

In a goal-for-goal game and a crucial match for staying ahead of Velenje in a fight for that remaining Last 16 spot, La Rioja’s goalkeeper Jorge Perez was the hero of the night. The 21-year-old shot stopper had several great saves during the match and ended the night with 17 saves and a 37% efficiency. His contribution was vital in the last five minutes, when he had five saves.