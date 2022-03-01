Nimes drop point but lock up top spot in group D

USAM Nimes Gard have secured the No. 1 spot in EHF European League Men group D with a high-scoring 33:33 draw at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen in round 9 on Tuesday.

HC Eurofarm Pelister could still get level on 12 points next week, but the French side have won direct duels.

Ahead of the last round in the group phase, Kadetten are among the four teams from group D that are still in the race for the remaining three Last 16 tickets.

GROUP D

USAM Nimes (FRA) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 33:33 (14:16)

the Swiss visitors came out all guns blazing for a 9:4 lead, and they were still ahead by two at the break

Nimes slightly gained control over the match and led for most of the second half

Kadetten had a strong finish to the game with Joan Canellas in a key role

Kadetten goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic helped his team earn the point with a total of 15 saves and a 31.25% efficiency

Mohamed Sanad led for Nimes with eight goals; Donat Bartok scored seven for Kadetten

Kristian Pilipovic has got that look in his eyes, he means business... 🚧🙌#ehfel #KadettenSchaffhausen pic.twitter.com/8SHp6PWcpy — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 1, 2022

Pilipovic’ point

What a performance from Kristian Pilipovic! The Croatian goalkeeper was like a wall in Kadetten’s goal. And even when the Swiss visitors conceded 33 times, their backbone between the posts helped the team through difficult phases. For Nimes, the lost point might have come as a surprise, their first-place finish in the group not so much.