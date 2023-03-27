Last 16 ready for dramatic finish

Five teams go into the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Tuesday with an advantage of five or more goals from last week’s first leg, most notably SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who downed defending champions SL Benfica 39:26.

Kadetten Schaffhausen, Frisch Auf Göppingen, Füchse Berlin and Montpellier HB are the other teams who have a substantial buffer ahead of their return games.

In the remaining three pairings the gap varies between two and four goals, guaranteeing an entertaining night of handball with teams giving it their all to keep their EHF Finals Men 2023 dream alive.