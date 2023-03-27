Build-up to EHF Finals starts with semi-final draw

In its third season since the 2020 inauguration, the EHF European League Women is getting ready for an intriguing season highlight. The EHF Finals Women 2023 in Graz, Austria, will feature four teams as usual – but this time from just two different nations: BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Thüringer HC from Germany as well as Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and Ikast Håndbold from Denmark.

The two semi-final pairings will be determined at a draw ceremony at the Schloßberg in Graz on Tuesday 28 March at 16:00 CEST. The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

All four teams will be drawn from one pot in this order:

first team of semi-final 1

first team of semi-final 2

second team of semi-final 1

second team of semi-final 2

No country protection rule applies, leaving the possibility open for two national derbies in the semi-finals on Saturday 13 May. The order of play for the semi-finals will be confirmed in due time after the draw.

A year after SG BBM Bietigheim lifted the trophy, can Dortmund or THC make it two-in-a-row for Germany? Remarkably, no team from Germany won the competition’s predecessor, the Women’s EHF Cup (1994-2000).

Dortmund were EHF Cup finalists 26 years ago and did win the Challenge Cup in 2003, and carry the experience of two recent seasons in Europe’s to flight, the EHF Champions League.

They only just made it to the EHF Finals, stunningly overturning a nine-goal deficit from the first leg against the 2021 EHF European League champions, Neptunes de Nantes.

THC, who overcame Sola HK in the quarter-finals, have not won a European trophy yet, though they were in the Challenge Cup final in 2009 and reached the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League in 2015.

Or will the trophy travel to Denmark in May?

Nykøbing came from behind to beat SCM Ramnicu Valcea and are now eying their maiden European trophy, having been in the semi-finals of the EHF Cup six years ago.

Ikast had two clear wins over Siófok KC to advance to the EHF Finals – again, as they will feature at the season-ending marquee event for the third time. They finished fourth in 2021 and third last year.

Having won six European trophies so far, including the EHF Cup in 2002 and 2011, can Ikast make it seven in Graz in May?

Whatever semi-finals Tuesday’s draw will deliver, two days of handball excitement are guaranteed at the EHF Finals 2023 in Graz on 13/14 May. Click here for ticketing info.