Last EHF European Cup Women semi-final berths decided

Icelandic report card: two wins, one semi-finalist

There were two clashes between Icelandic and Czech clubs in the quarter-finals: DHC Slavia Praha met Valur, while Hazena Kynzvart encountered Haukar.

After a brilliant performance in the first leg, Hazena entered the second leg of the quarter-finals with huge confidence. Despite their defeat on Saturday, they managed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The other Icelandic-Czech encounter was the only double-header played over the weekend. The first match in Reykjavik was dominated and won by Valur and the Czech team almost turned it around in the second leg, but had to settle for a draw. Finally, Valur made it to the semi-finals with a better score on aggregate.