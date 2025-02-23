Last EHF European Cup Women semi-final berths decided

Last EHF European Cup Women semi-final berths decided

EHF / László Szilágyi
23 February 2025, 19:30

Four matches, including a double-header, were played in the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 quarter-finals over the weekend. Hazena Kynzvart and MSK IUVENTA Michalovce built on the significant advantages gained in the first leg, while Valur eliminated DHC Slavia Praha.

Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino will meet Hazena Kynzvart in the semi-finals, while MSK IUVENTA Michalovce will face Valur in the next stage, scheduled for March.

  • one double-header took place in the quarter-finals in Iceland, where the home team Valur played twice against DHC Slavia Praha, winning the first match 28:21; Slavia Praha dominated the second encounter in the first half, but later on Valur improved their attacking force and secured a draw (22:22); the Icelandic team made it to the semi-finals, winning 50:43 on aggregate
  • the other Icelandic side in the competition, Haukar, started very effectively at home against Hazena Kynzvart, reaching a massive 10-goal advantage at one point in the first half, but they were not able to keep that gap; Haukar’s 27:22 victory was not enough for them, as Hazena Kynzvart booked their place in the semi-finals by 57:51 on aggregate
  • MSK IUVENTA Michalovce were one goal down against MKS Urbis Gniezno at the end of the first half, but last year’s runners-up managed to turn the game around and won the second leg 26:22; Michalovce qualified for the semi-finals by 62:43 on aggregate
  • several amazing individual performances stole the spotlight over the weekend; Sabrina Novotná (Hazena Kynzvart) was the best among the goalkeepers with 16 saves and 51.61 per cent saving efficiency; the top scorers’ crown goes to Simona Schreibmeierová (DHC Slavia Praha) who netted six goals in the first leg on Saturday and nine more on Sunday

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Valur Vs Praha Olgeir Andresson 1

Icelandic report card: two wins, one semi-finalist

There were two clashes between Icelandic and Czech clubs in the quarter-finals: DHC Slavia Praha met Valur, while Hazena Kynzvart encountered Haukar.

After a brilliant performance in the first leg, Hazena entered the second leg of the quarter-finals with huge confidence. Despite their defeat on Saturday, they managed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The other Icelandic-Czech encounter was the only double-header played over the weekend. The first match in Reykjavik was dominated and won by Valur and the Czech team almost turned it around in the second leg, but had to settle for a draw. Finally, Valur made it to the semi-finals with a better score on aggregate.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Haukar Vs Hazena Kynzvart Ernir Eyjólfsson 1
Ernir Eyjólfsson
Haukar Vs Hazena Kynzvart Ernir Eyjólfsson 3
Ernir Eyjólfsson
Haukar Vs Hazena Kynzvart Ernir Eyjólfsson 2
Ernir Eyjólfsson
Urbis Gniezno Vs IUVENTA MKS URBIS Gniezno 1
MKS URBIS Gniezno
Urbis Gniezno Vs IUVENTA MKS URBIS Gniezno 3
MKS URBIS Gniezno
Urbis Gniezno Vs IUVENTA MKS URBIS Gniezno 5
MKS URBIS Gniezno
Urbis Gniezno Vs IUVENTA MKS URBIS Gniezno 4
MKS URBIS Gniezno
Valur Vs Praha Olgeir Andresson 2
Olgeir Andresson
Valur Vs Praha Olgeir Andresson 4
Olgeir Andresson
Valur Vs Praha Olgeir Andresson 3
Olgeir Andresson

Photos © MKS URBIS Gniezno (main), Olgeir Andresson (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Alkaloid Brixen Filip Viranovski 7
Previous Article EHF European Cup Men quarter-finalists set after intense weekend
Lubin Vs Dijon Foto Andrus 3
Next Article Dijon and Braila join European League Women quarter-finals list

Latest news

More News