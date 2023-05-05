Last EHF Finals tickets up for grabs

If you want to be in with a chance of joining the party in Flensburg on 27/28 May, you will have the opportunity to do so on 5 May when the last tickets go on sale.

You will have to be quick to avoid disappointment and be part of this incredible handball spectacle at the Campushalle.

After SG Flensburg-Handewitt's elimination at the quarter-final stage, this will be the first EHF Finals Men played without the host club featuring.

Yet, demand for tickets has been enormous as handball fans from across the continent have decided to make the pilgrimage to North Germany to see four of the finest teams the 2022-23 season has produced.

On 27 May, the semi-finals take place, as Fraikin BM. Granollers meet Frisch Auf Göppingen after Montpellier HB face Füchse Berlin, with the third-place match and final on 28 May.