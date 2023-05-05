Konyaaltı highly motivated for a turnaround

Konyaaltı’s Macedonian centre back Monika Janeska said she couldn’t tell what went wrong in the first leg of the final.

"There were many technical mistakes, the away game tension and et cetera. I think there is a part of everything in the ‘what went wrong’ at the end of the day. We all have bad days and I hope that one was ours,” she said.

With her motto ‘there’s nothing that can’t be fixed’, Janeska said they assessed their mistakes and worked on a solid strategy for the upcoming game. Playing in front of their fans will give them extra motivation to close the gap and score more than their guests scored in Spain.

“We will do everything in our power to win. We are highly motivated. The cup will stay at Türkiye,” Janeska emphasised.

Goalkeeper Sevilay İmamoğlu Öcal, the most experienced player at Konyaaltı BSK, said their rivals used the home advantage extremely well, as the Turkish team made too many simple mistakes both in defence and attack. İmamoğlu said they worked hard for the second game, had the better squad and will fight until the last moment to win the cup.

Upset by the six-goal gap, centre back Döne Gül Bozdoğan admits the first game’s score is fair considering their bad performance. Seeing the simple mistakes in attack were the main reason of their failure, Bozdoğan said they analysed the first game well to mimimise their mistakes.

“It’s a huge disadvantage to start the last game of the season with that kind of wide gap, but I’d like to remind (sic) that we defeated Michalovce under similar circumstances. We have full confidence that we’ll be able to lift the trophy at home,” Bozdoğan said confidently.