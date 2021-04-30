Last eight EHF EURO tickets up for grabs

17 matches — 15 of which will be played on Sunday at the same time — will decide the complete field of participants at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022. On Friday night, Faroe Islands versus Czech Republic and Montenegro versus Sweden will open the weekend of decisions, which will also include the final matches of the EHF EURO Cup, on Saturday.

In total, eight spots for the EHF EURO (four second positions and the three best third-ranked teams) are still open — and the final decisions concerning the four spots for the best third-ranked teams in particular might become real thrillers.

GROUP 1

France vs Greece

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

France have seven points in their account; Greece have four (from their assessed matches against Belgium)

France were confirmed as runners-up in the group and EHF EURO 2022 participants after Greece lost against Serbia on Thursday

on Tuesday, France won the first leg against 40:31 — their 50 th victory overall in EHF EURO qualifiers

victory overall in EHF EURO qualifiers Greece’s chances to finish among the four best-ranked teams are close to zero, so they will likely wait two more years for their first ever EHF EURO participation

since the premiere in 1994, France have qualified for every Men’s EHF EURO

GROUP 2

Germany vs Estonia

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Germany are the confirmed group winners, and Estonia are out of the race for an EHF EURO ticket

Germany have the chance to take their 20 th consecutive EHF EURO qualifiers victory on a run that started in April 2015

consecutive EHF EURO qualifiers victory on a run that started in April 2015 Estonians Mait Patrail (Rhein-Neckar Löwen, previously Lemgo and Hannover) and Dener Jaanimaa (now Moscow, previously Kiel and Melsungen) play or played for German clubs

Germany won the first leg against Estonia 35:23, and took a close 26:24 win in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday

the Baltic side lost their chance for their first ever EHF EURO qualification with the 27:31 loss against Austria on Thursday

Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

both sides are on four points after an unlucky defeat for Bosnia and Herzegovina and a dominant Austrian win on Thursday

the Bosnians won the first leg 27:21 in March, in what was the first match of new head coach Ivica Obrvan

this win was the only Bosnian victory in the last six official duels with Austria (one draw and four defeats)

Austria need to win to finish second in the group, while a draw would be enough for the Bosnians. Bosnia and Herzegovina can hope for a spot among the four best third-ranked teams if they lose

the hosts, who still have to replace their top star Nikola Bilyk, have been part of four EHF EURO events. Bosnia and Herzegovina had their debut at the EHF EURO 2020

GROUP 3

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic

Friday 30 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

the Czechs have five points on their account and still can finish anywhere from first to third in this group, while Faroe Islands still have no points and will rank fourth

Czech Republic won the first leg in March 28:20 and are again the big favourites

if Czech Republic win, the gate to their 11th EHF EURO participation will be wide open

after 34 EHF EURO qualification matches so far, Faroe Islands still wait for their first victory in qualification phase 2

Faroe Islands vs Russia

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Russia are on top of the group with eight points and have clinched their berth for the EHF EURO 2022

on Wednesday, Russia booked their ticket thanks to a 31:24 victory in the first leg against Faroe Islands

a draw is enough for the unbeaten Russians to finish on top of the group, as they have won the direct encounters against Ukraine and Czech Republic

the defeat in Moscow was by far the closest result overall for Faroe Islands against Russia, after they lost their first two mutual duels by differences of 19 and 16 goals

Czech Republic vs Ukraine

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

both sides could celebrate their EHF EURO participation on Sunday

before the Czech match in the Faroes Islands, Ukraine and Czech Republic are on five points each

the Czechs won the away match at Ukraine 28:26, therefore, a draw against Ukraine is enough for them to qualify regardless of the result in the Faroe Islands

if Ukraine win the rematch by one goal and Czech Republic have beaten Faroe Islands, the Czechs are still second ranked. In this scenario, Ukraine are more or less through to the EHF EURO 2022 as one of the four best third-ranked teams

the Czechs have won four of five previous official duels with Ukraine

GROUP 4

Iceland vs Israel

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

despite their sensational 27:29 defeat in Lithuania on Thursday, Iceland are qualified for the EHF EURO 2022, as they are second with six points and cannot be passed by either Lithuania or Israel

since the EHF EURO 2000, Iceland were part of all final EHF EURO tournaments. Their best ranking was the bronze medal in 2010

on Tuesday, Iceland won the first leg of this duel 30:20 in Israel

the visitors are out of the EHF EURO race, with only two points in their account

the last Israel victory against Iceland dates to 1981

Portugal vs Lithuania

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

thanks to their all-time EHF EURO qualifiers high score of 41:29 in Israel on Thursday, Portugal have clinched their berth for their second straight EHF EURO and the seventh in total

Portugal have eight points in their tally — two more than Iceland, but they lost the direct encounter against the ‘Vikings’. To finish on top, Paulo Pereira’s side need at least a draw against Lithuania

Portugal won the first leg of this duel 34:26 in Lithuania — their second win ever in five duels (one defeat; two draws)

Lithuania could book their first EHF EURO ticket since 1998 in case of a victory in Portugal — perhaps even a draw will be enough to finish among the best four third-ranked teams

despite beating Iceland on Thursday, Lithuania cannot finish second ranked due to a decisive loss to the Nordic side in November

GROUP 5

Slovenia vs Turkey

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Slovenia have clinched their EHF EURO berth despite the buzzer-beating 26:27 defeat in Poland on Thursday, as coach Ljubomir Vranjes’ team will finish at least second in this equal group

Slovenia will play their 13 th EHF EURO, having missed only two final tournaments, in 1998 and 2014

EHF EURO, having missed only two final tournaments, in 1998 and 2014 Slovenia are on seven points, which puts them level with the Netherlands and one point ahead of Poland. The hosts will finish on top of the group if they win, or if they draw and Netherlands do not beat Poland

Turkey have lost all five qualifiers so far, but gave Netherlands a tough fight for 50 minutes on Thursday after being defeated 24:32 on home ground

on Tuesday, Slovenia won the first leg of this duel 30:22 in Turkey

Netherlands vs Poland

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the winners take it all, but even the losers can hope for an EHF EURO ticket

Netherlands (seven points) are one point ahead of Poland and won the first leg in Wroclaw 27:26

if Netherlands take at least a point, they will clinch the berth for their second straight EHF EURO

if Poland win, they are through to the EHF EURO, regardless of the Slovenian result. In this case, Netherlands have three points in their account in the ‘mini table’ towards the best four third-ranked teams

Netherlands were eliminated by Poland in the play-offs for the World Championship 2017, but won the last two duels against Patryk Rombel’s team

GROUP 6

Norway vs Italy

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Norway have been qualified for the EHF EURO since Thursday, when they took a 36:17 win against Latvia

the Norwegians have eight points in their account (four victories and one defeat), while Italy have only won one match (against Latvia)

it is the third match for Norway this week in the Latvian city Valmiera. The ground is a good omen, as Sander Sagosen & Co. won the first two games, against the hosts

it will be the 10th duel between the sides and the history is clear: Norway won eight matches, including the 39:24 result in the first leg, and drew once

Belarus vs Latvia

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the situation is exactly the same as in the Norway vs Italy duel: Belarus (eight points) have qualified for the EHF EURO while Latvia (on two points) are out of the race

the event in 2022 will be the fifth straight EHF EURO participation for Belarus

Belarus were the lucky winners in Italy on Thursday, 32:31, when they booked their EHF EURO ticket

if the home side end up equal with Norway on points, they rank below due to the away goal rule in the direct duels

Latvia lost the first leg 27:39. In total, Belarus have won three of five matches and lost two

GROUP 7

Denmark vs Finland

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Denmark almost stumbled in Switzerland on Wednesday, but finally booked the EHF EURO 2022 ticket thanks to a 30:29 victory

the Danes — EHF EURO champions in 2008 and 2012 — have only missed one edition, in 1998

the smallest margin in the four Danish wins against Finland was 10 goals. The first leg in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers ended with a 40:22 away victory for the world and Olympic champions

Denmark will finish on top of the group, even if they are equal on points with North Macedonia, as they won the direct encounter on aggregate goals

North Macedonia vs Switzerland

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the 27:22 victory in Finland on Wednesday and Denmark’s win later that night granted the Macedonians their EHF EURO 2022 participation

the hosts have eight points in their account. Switzerland arrive with only four points from their two victories against Finland

the Swiss hopes for their second straight EHF EURO and their fifth in total were shattered by the unlucky defeat against Denmark. Looking at the ‘mini table’ of the third-ranked teams, Andy Schmid & Co. have zero points

the Macedonians have won all official matches against Switzerland since 2012, including the 25:23 away victory in the first leg of the qualifiers

North Macedonia can only rank on top of the group if they finish with at least one more point than Denmark

GROUP 8

Montenegro vs Sweden

Friday 30 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

besides Germany, Sweden are the only side to have won all their EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers — four from four so far

after their 31:23 win in Romania on Wednesday, Sweden are confirmed participants of the EHF EURO 2022, with eight points in their account

Sweden, the EHF EURO record champions (four trophies), have only missed one final tournament (in 2006). Montenegro have reached all final EHF EURO tournaments since 2014

Montenegro have four points in their account and lost the first leg in Sweden 24:27. If they beat Sweden on Friday, Montenegro are qualified for the EHF EURO

on Wednesday, Montenegro beat Kosovo 27:22 to hold the upper hand in the direct duel with their neighbours

Sweden vs Kosovo

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the 30:16 result in Kosovo in the first leg was the first duel between the sides

Kosovo sensationally took three points against Romania, but do not control their fate due to the two defeats against Montenegro

Sweden have the chance to finish a qualification with a clean record for the first time. Their best result previously was 11 from 12 possible points on the road to the EHF EURO 2016. They finished with 10 points three times

Montenegro vs Romania

Sunday 2 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

if Montenegro beat Sweden on Friday night, the Romanian race for second position will be over

Romania have three points in their account, from a draw against Kosovo and the clear 36:27 victory against Montenegro in the first leg

the sides can only finish on the same number of points if Montenegro draw with Sweden and Romania win on Sunday. In this case, the visitors will have clinched their first EHF EURO qualification since 1996

the scenario where both sides qualify for the EHF EURO 2022 is if Montenegro beat Sweden and Romania win at Montenegro — then both teams would have four points in the ‘mini table’ of third-ranked teams

it is the sixth mutual duel. Montenegro have won three times; Romania twice

EHF EURO Cup

Hungary vs Croatia

Saturday 1 May, 14:10 CEST, live on EHFTV

it is the ‘final’ of this competition, as both sides count eight points to lead the table in the round-robin format

Croatia have won all four EURO Cup matches so far. Their duel in Spain (which was scheduled for January) needed to be postponed

it will be Croatia’s third match of the week, after they beat Slovakia twice (32:24; 26:23)

Hungary took their second EURO Cup victory against defending EHF EURO champions Spain (30:28) this week

the only Hungarian defeat in five EHF EURO Cup matches was in Croatia, 31:27

Spain vs Slovakia

Saturday 1 May, 21:00 CEST, live on EHFTV