Blohm: “I believe in us, we are fighters”

It was a challenging season for all teams involved in European competitions, as players were confined to their homes for the most part of the season, with chemistry issues mounting.

However, this was not a problem for Baia Mare.

“I really believe in us, because we are fighters and we can play very good. Sure, the expectations are high, but there is a lot of experience in our roster, so we can handle both the pressure and the requirements,” Blohm said.

“I also like being here, Romania is a beautiful country, with superb landscapes, the mountains are everywhere. I love it here.”

Baia Mare duly delivered in the EHF European League, securing wins against Astrakhanochka, Storhamar, Thüringer HC and HC Dunarea Braila on their way to the EHF Finals.

Hosting the tournament on 8 and 9 May in Baia Mare is a huge coup, with players already familiar with the arena and the recorded sound of the fans on loudspeaker pumping players up.

A crucial game against Nantes Atlantique is separating Baia Mare from their first European final, after being touted as one of the favourites to win the trophy throughout the season.

“I do not know a lot about Nantes right now, I just now they have a Swedish player there, a former teammate of mine in the national team: Nathalie Hagman,” Blohm said.

“We will analyse them and focus on their strengths, but if they got here, they surely are a good team.”

How about getting to the final?

“Well, I would really like to play against Ikast/Herning Handbold, sure. I know them well, they are a very tough team, but there are no easy opponents here,” the 28-year-old line player said.