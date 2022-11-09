Polman’s long, gruelling way back to stardom

Estavana Polman was brimming with confidence and in the prime of her career after helping Netherlands win the world title in 2019. She was the MVP of the competition, one of the best players in the world, and had everything she could possibly imagine.

Then, disaster struck. A knee injury saw her sidelined for almost a year, with her career derailed.

“I could have sat there and cried and that could have been it. But I decided to smile, to take up the challenge and try to be back at the highest level. Sure, it has been difficult, there were moments when I could have given up and say that this was my fate,” Polman says.

“However, in my opinion, these are the moments that define you as a person. In my book, you cannot progress if you are not shown hard challenges. And I think I emerged a better person from this ordeal, from this difficult situation.”

Indeed, when Per Johansson was named Netherlands women’s national team coach in March 2022, he did not know if he could count on Polman – knowing that other leading players like Lois Abbingh and goalkeeper Tess Wester were out for sure.

But Johansson got a call in late August, which instilled new confidence in his approach. Polman was ready, asked to be in contention for a call-up for the EHF EURO 2022.