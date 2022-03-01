Late comeback keeps Velenje’s Last 16 hopes alive

RK Gorenje Velenje kept their hopes of reaching the EHF European League Last 16 alive for another week, beating already eliminated PAUC Handball 33:22 in round 9 on Tuesday.

PAUC led the match in Slovenia by two goals going into the last 10 minutes, but with the help from the fans and a solid defence, Velenje managed to turn the game around.

The win put pressure on Velenje’s rivals BM Logroño La Rioja, who were set to meet RK Nexe later Tuesday.

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 33:32 (19:18)

Velenje had a superior start to the match, building a five-goal lead in the opening eight minutes

Kristján Örn Kristjánsson led PAUC’s five-goal run as the French equalized after 15 minutes: 9:9

PAUC first enjoyed a two-goal lead early in the second half (21:19), and they stayed ahead until the 53rd minute

Velenje goalkeeper Emir Taletovic excelled with crucial saves in the closing minutes

Velenje went back into the lead with just two minutes left before the final buzzer

in a nail-biting finish, PAUC failed to score the equalizer as Velenje celebrated a one-goal win for the second straight week

Big win for @GorenjeVelenje and just look at the celebrations! 🙌🥳 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/SRiGB2mqbS — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 1, 2022

Crucial duo

It felt like an all-or-nothing match for Velenje, desperate for a win to keep the fight with La Rioja for the last qualification spot from group C going. They had ups and downs during the match but managed a crucial comeback when it matters most: near the end. While the whole team deserved the success, two players stood out for the hosts with decisive goals: Tilen Sokolic and Domen Tajnik were Velenje’s power engine in the last 10 minutes. Sokolic scored eight times, Tajnik four – but those inclused the all-important last two goals.