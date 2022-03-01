AEK edge Sporting for crucial points

With emotions going high until the last second, AEK Athens HC have managed to keep both points at home (25:24) in their round 9 clash with Sporting CP in the EHF European League Men on Tuesday.

AEK held a comfortable-looking four-goal lead at half-time, but only secured the win in the closing seconds when Carlos Ruesga hit the post with a penalty shot.

GROUP D

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Sporting CP (POR) 25:24 (15:11)

AEK started at full throttle and led by four goals at half-time

Tunisian goalkeeper Yassine Belkaied helped Sporting turn the match upside down after the break

on the other side, AEK goalkeeper Petros Boukovinas stood up when it mattered and had 15 saves (38.46% efficiency) to help the hosts back on track

the most important moment came in the closing seconds, when Carlos Ruesga effort from the penalty line ended against the goal post

Cristian Ugalde scored eight times for AEK; Jens Schöngarth had six for Sporting

The goalkeepers stole the show in the second half

Petros Boukovinas and Yassine Belkaied, two great goalkeepers, demonstrated their skills in a gripping duel. They led their teams in crucial phases of the match – first Belkaied who was the backbone of Sporting’s comeback in the second half. Then Boukovinas, who had 15 saves in total and saw Carlos Ruesga hitting the post from the penalty line just before the final buzzer.