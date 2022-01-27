Lauge and Corrales on making semi-final dreams come true

Denmark's Rasmus Lauge and Spanish goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales are the guests on the (Un)uninformed Handball Hour podcast as Alex, Brian and Chris look back at the main round and make some predictions about the semi-finals. On today's episode: wrapping up the main round, delving into the dramatic final days in Bratislava and Budapest

Denmark's Rasmus Lauge speaks about his return to the top after another injury setback

Rodrigo Corrales on saving the day for Spain as they reach a sixth consecutive semi-final

a look ahead to Friday's semi-finals and what will make the difference

This is the 11th episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

