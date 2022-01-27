20220127

Lauge and Corrales on making semi-final dreams come true

EHF / Chris O'Reilly27 January 2022, 18:30

Denmark's Rasmus Lauge and Spanish goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales are the guests on the (Un)uninformed Handball Hour podcast as Alex, Brian and Chris look back at the main round and make some predictions about the semi-finals.

On today's episode:

  • wrapping up the main round, delving into the dramatic final days in Bratislava and Budapest
  • Denmark's Rasmus Lauge speaks about his return to the top after another injury setback
  • Rodrigo Corrales on saving the day for Spain as they reach a sixth consecutive semi-final
  • a look ahead to Friday's semi-finals and what will make the difference

 

This is the 11th episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and is also embedded on eurohandball.com.

