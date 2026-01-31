Lauge: “I will never get used to playing finals and winning titles”

If Denmark and Lauge want to celebrate the EHF EURO trophy, first, they will have to beat Germany in the final on Sunday. The two teams met earlier in the tournament, in the main round, with Denmark winning that game 31:26 — but the final on Sunday might be a completely different story.

“To be honest, we have not looked at that game yet. I don’t think any team will change completely the way they play. We might work on two or three small details, we might make small adjustments, but in the end, there will not be much new on the tactics side of things,” says Lauge. But if tactics do not decide the game, then what will?

“These finals are about squeezing yourself to the maximum and getting that last drop of energy in order to win the game.”

And while Lauge was impressed with the atmosphere in Belgrade 14 years ago, he has also been hugely appreciative of the feeling in Jyske Bank Boxen since the beginning of the EHF EURO 2026.

“The fans have been pushing us since the first game. Sometimes they really made the difference. When the arena erupts because you have just scored a goal, that is a crazy feeling — another one that I will never get used to.”