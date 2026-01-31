Spain had three clubs in the draw, and there is a good chance of a further Spanish derby in the semi-finals, as either Guardes or Elche will meet the winner of the quarter-final between 2021 champions Costa del Sol Malaga and Czech club Hazena Kynzvart.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 21/22 March, while the return legs will take place on 28/29 March. The teams that will make it to the semi-finals will meet on 18/19 April and 25/26 April.

The first-named team in each pairing has the home right in the first leg.





EHF EUROPEAN CUP WOMEN 2025/26

QUARTER-FINAL PAIRINGS

Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)

SEMI-FINAL PAIRINGS

Winner of Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)/Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) vs Winner of Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)/ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)

Winner of Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)/A.C. PAOK (GRE) vs Winner of Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)/MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)



