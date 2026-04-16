Eight teams eye last step on road to Budapest

Eight teams eye last step on road to Budapest

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
16 April 2026, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is heading towards the pinnacle of the season: the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026. Two weeks after the play-offs, the first leg of the quarter-finals this weekend opens the ultimate quest for tickets to Budapest, with two French, two Romanian, two Danish and two Hungarian sides in the mix.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Metz Handball in the Match of the Week on Sunday in a repeat of their dramatic quarter-final clash three years ago. Also on Sunday, Odense Håndbold and defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC meet in a rematch of last season's final.

On Saturday, Gloria Bistrita enter the fray in their first-ever quarter-final against Brest Bretagne Handball, while Team Esbjerg and CSM Bucuresti meet once again at this stage.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 18 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: —
Last match: —

  • Gloria Bistrita are playing their first quarter-final in only their second EHF Champions League season, after beating Ikast Håndbold in the play-offs
  • Brest appear in the club's fourth quarter-final; they made it all the way to the final in 2021
  • the French side qualified directly after topping group B with 22 points from 11 wins
  • Brest boast the competition's most efficient attack, with 476 goals in 14 matches, averaging 34 goals per game
  • Anna Vyakhireva, who joins Odense next season, leads Brest with 93 goals; line player Pauletta Foppa announced her pregnancy in March and Brest has signed former Dutch international Yvette Broch as a replacement
  • the competition's second top scorer, Danila So Delgado, leads Gloria with 104 goals
  • Gloria and Brest have not met before in a European club competition

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20250913 DVSC Gloria Viver Quote
The tie is very difficult but we are in the Champions League quarter-finals and I don't think we are under any pressure. I think we have a chance to make history, even though we know it's very difficult, and we have a lot to gain and little to lose. Anna Vyakhireva and Ana Gros are probably the best right backs of recent years. It's a very well-balanced team in every position, but I think our chances will depend a lot on whether we play a good first game in Bistrita and leave the tie open for the second game in Brest.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
20260217 Gros 1000 Main
On a personal level, this is very special. Above all, I think, or at least I hope, that these won’t be the last two Champions League matches of my career. I’m thinking about that a lot. I would love to finish my career at the EHF FINAL4 and give everything I have for these next two games.
Ana Gros
Right back, Brest Bretagne Handball

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 18 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-2-6
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti, 27 April 2025 (26:22 (14:12))

  • this is a rematch of last season's quarter-final, when Esbjerg won 55:52 on aggregate; the sides also met in 2022/23 and 2021/22
  • Esbjerg are playing their fifth consecutive quarter-final, reaching Budapest on each of the previous four occasions
  • CSM finished second in group B with 20 points from 10 wins, earning a direct quarter-final spot
  • Esbjerg beat HC Podravka 68:55 on aggregate in the play-offs after finishing third in group A
  • both sides have similar attacking numbers — Esbjerg score an average of 33.12 goals per game, CSM 32.28
  • Henny Reistad leads Esbjerg and the competition with 116 goals; CSM's Elizabeth Omoregie, who joins FTC next season, has scored 84
  • CSM head coach Bojana Popovic also serves as assistent to Denmark national team head coach Helle Thomsen

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20231022 Team Esbjerg FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria 10 Heindahl
The key to a win is going to be our defence. Our offence has been great this entire season while our defence has been a bit unstable. Recently, we have added layers to our base in our defence, but the key is we have to stand our ground there. Because our offence will produce goals.
Kathrine Heindahl
Line player, Team Esbjerg
20260206 MOTW Feature Popovic Quote
I really believe in the team as a good team spirit can do the job for us. We know that we are facing Team Esbjerg, which are a good team with the best players in the world. But we really want to go to the next round, everybody in Bucharest wants this for many years now and now I think it's time to do it.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
20260416 CLW Preview Text

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 19 April, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-2-10
Last match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball, 18 January 2025 (23:26 (11:13))

  • Metz enter their sixth consecutive quarter-final and are chasing a third straight EHF FINAL4 appearance
  • the French side qualified directly as runners-up in group A with 24 points after 12 wins and only two defeats, matching leaders Györ
  • FTC are in their fourth straight quarter-final after finishing third in group B and beating BV Borussia Dortmund 58:52 on aggregate in the play-offs
  • Metz and FTC have met twice in a knockout stage: in the Last 16 in 1995/96 and in the quarter-finals of 2022/23, when FTC lost the first leg by six goals at home but then spectacularly won the return in France by seven the following week
  • line player Sarah Bouktit leads Metz with 89 goals; after left back Xenia Smits announced her pregnancy, Grace Zaadi has made her return to the club
  • Petra Simon, Katrin Klujber and Emmily Vogel lead FTC's attack, combining for 227 of the team's 486 goals this season

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20251113 CLW Rd8 Preview Mayonnade Quote
This is a team that got off to a very poor start in the Champions League but managed to turn things around to finish the group stage in fine style. They didn’t really struggle against Dortmund in the quarter-final. They remain a very competitive, well-rounded side, which don’t necessarily have an advantage over us, but who have the added incentive of qualifying for an EHF FINAL4 just five minutes from home.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 19 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-11
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Odense Håndbold, 1 June 2025 (29:27 (20:15))

- this is a rematch of last season's final at MVM Dome, when Györ won 29:27 to lift their seventh title
- it is the third time the clubs meet in a quarter-final, having previously faced each other in 2018/19 and 2022/23, with Györ advancing both times
- Györ secured a direct quarter-final spot after winning group A with 24 points and boast one of the top three attacks among the remaining teams
- Odense finished fourth in group B with 19 points and eliminated DVSC Schaeffler 71:66 on aggregate in the play-offs
- Odense have won only once in 13 meetings with Györ — a 35:28 away victory in a group match in Hungary on 19 October 2024
- Thale Rushfeldt Deila and Elma Halilcevic lead Odense with 80 and 72 goals respectively, while Dione Housheer and Bruna de Paula are Györ's main scorers with 75 and 69 goals

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20251116 Storhamar Gyor Johansson Quote
This is a team that can win the Champions League, and they have qualities to win the Champions League. If they want to win it, they have to beat us. We see this as a big, big game and a big hurdle that we have to pass to once again qualify for EHF FINAL4. But we feel good now, in a good shape.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC

photo © Torben Andresen (main); Nikolett Nász (in-text)

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