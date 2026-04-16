FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Metz Handball in the Match of the Week on Sunday in a repeat of their dramatic quarter-final clash three years ago. Also on Sunday, Odense Håndbold and defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC meet in a rematch of last season's final.

On Saturday, Gloria Bistrita enter the fray in their first-ever quarter-final against Brest Bretagne Handball, while Team Esbjerg and CSM Bucuresti meet once again at this stage.





QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Saturday 18 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: —

Last match: —