Spotlight on youth education for WADA Play True Day

“Another mandatory education is ‘ren vinnare,’ which translates to ‘Clean Winner.’ It is an online education platform in which the player goes through different learning modules and ends with an examination. This is mandatory for all elite players in Sweden as well as for all youth players in the national teams. It is recommended for all others from 15 years of age,” he says.

“For all youth players, the Swedish anti-doping unit offers free online and on-site lectures in anti-doping. It is common that these lectures are held at the handball college (gymnasium) where youth handball players study. This is from 15 years of age but can be held at any club at all ages. It is also an obligatory section in education for all trainers to learn about anti-doping.”

In Montenegro, the RSCG is actively involved in the educational process, which is led by the Anti-Doping Agency of Montenegro — the country’s responsible authority for such education. The RSCG incorporates education into the regular activities of the national teams and organises independent lectures to supplement the education.