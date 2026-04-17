Spotlight on youth education for WADA Play True Day
Play True Day, the annual World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) day designated to raise awareness of and celebrate clean sport, takes place on 17 April. As a keen supporter of the WADA mission — “to protect athletes, promote the values of clean, and preserve the spirit of sport,” as stated on the official website — the EHF participates in Play True Day by highlighting anti-doping practices within the federation and across Europe.
The anti-doping session at the RYT Camp 2025 served as an important reminder of the responsibility athletes carry, both on and off the court. It reinforced how crucial it is to stay informed about regulations, testing procedures, and the substances that are prohibited. It highlighted that, regardless of intention, athletes are ultimately responsible for everything that enters their body. It was also clearly pointed out that even when you are ill or dealing with minor health issues, you always need to carefully check any medication you take to ensure it complies with anti-doping regulations.