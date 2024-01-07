20240107 Metz Viper 0239
EHF Champions League

Lekic salvages draw for FTC; Metz extend winning run

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
07 January 2024, 19:10

The first EHF Champions League Match of the Week in 2024 was extremely hard-fought, and while Ikast Handball were closer to a win, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria ultimately drew level in the dying seconds.

Also in group B, Metz Handball took another step towards a top two finish, beating titleholders Vipers Kristansand, while in group A, Odense Håndbold and CSM Bucuresti celebrated victories.

  • Andrea Lekic scored 10 goals, including a late equalizer, and helped FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria save a point at Ikast Handbold
  • with a draw, both teams ended their streaks: FTC had boasted a three-game winning run, while Ikast had lost three consecutive matches 
  • Metz extended their winning streak to six matches, beating Vipers Kristiansand in a hard-fought match, 31:29
  • CSM Bucuresti claimed the biggest win of the day, a 44:26 against WHC Buducnost BEMAX, and are now unbeaten in the last four games
  • late dominance powered Odense Håndbold to a hard-fought win against SG BBM Bietigheim, who suffered their fourth defeat in a row

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 25:28 (10:11)

In a hard-fought match, Odense ultimately had the upper hand, and with the victory they improved their chances for a top two finish in group A and a direct quarter-final spot. Now the Danish team are three points ahead of the third-placed CSM, so their win at Bietigheim was quite important. It was not an easy game for Odense, as the home side, who were looking to end a three-game losing run, took a 4:0 lead in the opening minutes and Elma Halicevic received a red card. However, the Nordic team should be given credit, as they managed to overcome all difficulties and take control of the game in the crucial minutes. Goalkeeper Yara ten Holte also played an important role as she ended the match with 16 saves.

Gjekstad Quote
This was an important win for us. It was hard to play with both teams fighting for 60 minutes. Bietigheim was the better team in the first half, but in the second we did better.
Ole Gjekstad
Head coach, Odense
Smits Quote
We had a quite good defense, but we ddin`t stay to the match plan in some situations so they scored some easy goals. I am really disappointed, because it was an important game.
Inger Smits
Centre back, Bietigheim

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 44:26 (24:15)

The Romanian team delivered their biggest win of the season with an 18 goal victory over Buducnost. Following this success, CSM have leapfrogged Beitigheim and climbed to the third position in group A. In Bucharest, the home side demonstrated their fire power from the opening minutes, taking a 13:7 lead midway through the first half. By half-time, the hosts had scored 24 goals, and they continued to fire from all cylinders the rest of the way. Buducnost, who have claimed just one point away from home during the current European season, failed to hold back Vilde Ingstad and Cristina Neagu, who scored eight and seven goals respectively, as CSM cruised to a commanding win.

Niakate Quote
We didn’t put a good fight tonight. We knew it would be hard to win here but we could have played better! We are now focusing on our next games.
Kalidiatou Niakate
Left back, WHC Buducnost BEMAX
We haven’t play together for a long time and I am happy we played the way we did. It is very nice to play in front of a full arena, I am very happy with the result.
Laura Flippes
Right back, CSM Bucuresti

GROUP B

MOTW: Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 28:28 (17:16)

In the reverse fixture last October, FTC earned a narrow 37:36 win at home, and Ikast seemed to be on the way to a revenge win, as they were 27:24 in front in the 55th minute and ahead 28:26 with two minutes to go. However, the unstoppable Andrea Lekic had a crucial impact in the end, as her ninth and tenth goal (just five seconds from the final buzzer) helped the visitors to avoid a defeat. Lekic, who is now the top scorer of the competition with 61 goals, was on fire from the start, as FTC took a 12:8 lead in the 18th minute. However, Ikast turned the tide and were in lead at half-time. After the break, both teams relied on good goalkeeping, as the home team's Andrea Austmo stopped 41 per cent of shots, and FTC's Blanka Böde-Bíró 43%. In the end, Ikast ended their three-game losing run, but FTC felt happier after salvaging a point so late in the game.

FTC Heine Quote
When you look at the last three minutes, we are pretty happy of the result and it felt like a victory.
Allan Heine
Head Coach, FTC
Ikast Coach2
I'm really proud of our preformance. Congratulations to FTC, but it also shows that when FTC is so happy to get a point here that we respect each other.

Kasper Christensen
Head Coach, Ikast

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 31:29 (13:14)

Just like their previous meeting in October where Metz won 34:36 in Norway, Metz again beat Vipers two goals.  The current titleholders opened with a 6:3 lead early and forced Metz's coach Emmanuel Mayonnade to take his first timeout.  The timeout seemed to help, as the French team drew level at 7:7 midway through the half and then pulled in front 11:8, but a string of Katrine Lunde saves helped Vipers to hit back before the break. The visitors were also the better side early in the second half, but then Metz woke up and started to punish their rivals for every mistake, and retook control of the match. Kristina Jorgensen finished with nine goals, and five minutes from full time, the hosts led by six goals, 30:24, and all Vipers could do was to cut the deficit.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Schulz Quote
We were leading and then we made some silly mistakes. And, we know full well that Metz always take advantage of those mistakes to regain the lead. So we managed to readjust our mistakes, but it was too late.
Luisa Schulze
Pivot, Vipers Kristiansand
Mayo2 Quote
I'm not satisfied with the way the match went. We're still very happy with second place, even if we still have to qualify for the last eight and we'll see if we can finish first or second in this group stage.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coahc, Metz
20240107 Twitch Show
