EHF Champions League
Lekic salvages draw for FTC; Metz extend winning run
The first EHF Champions League Match of the Week in 2024 was extremely hard-fought, and while Ikast Handball were closer to a win, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria ultimately drew level in the dying seconds.
Also in group B, Metz Handball took another step towards a top two finish, beating titleholders Vipers Kristansand, while in group A, Odense Håndbold and CSM Bucuresti celebrated victories.
This was an important win for us. It was hard to play with both teams fighting for 60 minutes. Bietigheim was the better team in the first half, but in the second we did better.
We had a quite good defense, but we ddin`t stay to the match plan in some situations so they scored some easy goals. I am really disappointed, because it was an important game.
We didn’t put a good fight tonight. We knew it would be hard to win here but we could have played better! We are now focusing on our next games.
We haven’t play together for a long time and I am happy we played the way we did. It is very nice to play in front of a full arena, I am very happy with the result.
When you look at the last three minutes, we are pretty happy of the result and it felt like a victory.
I'm really proud of our preformance. Congratulations to FTC, but it also shows that when FTC is so happy to get a point here that we respect each other.
We were leading and then we made some silly mistakes. And, we know full well that Metz always take advantage of those mistakes to regain the lead. So we managed to readjust our mistakes, but it was too late.
I'm not satisfied with the way the match went. We're still very happy with second place, even if we still have to qualify for the last eight and we'll see if we can finish first or second in this group stage.