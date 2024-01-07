Lekic salvages draw for FTC; Metz extend winning run

GROUP B

MOTW: Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 28:28 (17:16)

In the reverse fixture last October, FTC earned a narrow 37:36 win at home, and Ikast seemed to be on the way to a revenge win, as they were 27:24 in front in the 55th minute and ahead 28:26 with two minutes to go. However, the unstoppable Andrea Lekic had a crucial impact in the end, as her ninth and tenth goal (just five seconds from the final buzzer) helped the visitors to avoid a defeat. Lekic, who is now the top scorer of the competition with 61 goals, was on fire from the start, as FTC took a 12:8 lead in the 18th minute. However, Ikast turned the tide and were in lead at half-time. After the break, both teams relied on good goalkeeping, as the home team's Andrea Austmo stopped 41 per cent of shots, and FTC's Blanka Böde-Bíró 43%. In the end, Ikast ended their three-game losing run, but FTC felt happier after salvaging a point so late in the game.