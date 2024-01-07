The live show will be hosted by Spanish star Víctor Tomàs, Danish beach handball legend Martin Vilstrup and sports journalist Bengt Kunkel - who also host the EHF podcast, 'The Spin' - along with special guests including handball journalists and commentators Sascha Staat, Chris O'Reilly and Maik Thiele.

Alex Mair, who is one of the commentators recruited as part of the EHF's female commentators project, will also join the team for a watchalong of the main round matches on 23 January.

The shows will include quizzes, statistics and giveaways among much more.

Every show will be streamed live on the Home of Handball's Twitch channel - and available to rewatch afterwards.

EHF EURO live show presented by Trivago

Wednesday 10 January: 16:00 CET

Thursday 11 January: 17:30 CET

Tuesday 16 January: 17:30 CET

Thursday 18 January: 15:00 CET

Saturday 20 January: 15:00 CET

Monday 22 January: 15:00 CET

Tuesday 23 January: 17:30 CET (watchalong only)

Wednesday 24 January: 15:00 CET

Friday 26 January: 15:00 CET

Saturday 27 January: 10:30 CET (media call podcast)

Sunday 28 January: 15:00 CET

In the build-up to the EHF EURO throwing off on 10 January, there will also be a live episode of 'The Spin', at 17:00 CET on Monday 8 January. Find 'The Spin' on the Home of Handball's Twitch channel.

Photo © Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff