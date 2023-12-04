Life Kinetik founder joins EHF Grassroots Convention

Lutz explains how his training can be implemented, "There are different possibilities. It is enough to train 45 up to 60 minutes per week. We can train in one piece or divide it into five pieces, for example. Some trainers do it 10 minutes before the normal training begins and then the first 10 minutes of the warm-up. In this case they don’t lose time. Some use it in the warm-up before the match to be more concentrated. It is also possible to adapt the exercises to the specific sports, but this is not necessary. (Liverpool FC manager) Jürgen Klopp said that his players train enough football. They should see that there is something else."

The importance of Neurobiology in sports and, more importantly, in handball, cannot be stressed enough by Lutz, "In my eyes it is this part, with which we can develop the most. Nearly all players are conditionally in the same shape. They are technically all brilliant. Nutrition is nearly the same. There are small differences between the tactical ideas. But we can find more possibilities in the brain. When players learn to perceive more in less time and decide faster - and with higher quality - what to do next, they will improve their performance much more than with normal training."

"Life Kinetik® is as normal as athletic training. In the first three divisions in German football around 50 per cent of the teams have certified Life Kinetik® coaches. In nearly every ball sport they use Life Kinetik a lot, like basketball, iockey or ice hockey. But also in individual sports like pistol shooting, skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, athletic sports and so on. I really have no idea where it is in action at the moment. It depends on the head coaches of the teams and their philosophy," adds Lutz, on who is using Life Kinetik® at the moment.

He also notes how Life Kinetik® has big admirers at the pinnacle of the football world, "Jürgen Klopp loves Life Kinetik® and he is totally convinced that Borussia Dortmund won the two titles in a row also through the help of Life Kinetik®. But he thinks that the players need to relax their brain the day before and after a match. That is his opinion which makes it very hard to find dates for a 60-minute training. But he forced me to educate the trainers of the youth teams in Liverpool, because they have enough time to use it. On the other side, I talked with a lot of scientists, and they think that it would be a perfect training in the regeneration training the day after the match."

The EHF Grassroots Convention will be the first of its kind and Lutz shares his reasons for why everyone should attend on Sunday 14 January 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 CET at the TU Munich.

"The Grassroots Convention is a possibility to exchange experiences, because it is easy to get in touch with others. There are a lot of specialists who can develop people and it is great to meet people with the same interests - that gives a good spirit.

"It is a great pleasure for me to talk about Life Kinetik® and to train our exercises together with the whole audience. Everybody can feel how much fun it is to do things which they never have done before. It is exciting to show people, who never have heard about Life Kinetik®, what they have missed in the past and to dive more into the scenery of handball.