Lindboe taking his indoor experience to the beach

André Lindboe, the cap backwards on his head, is leaving court 3 at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna with his Norway shirt taken off.

He is still wearing No. 15 – as a tattoo on his left chest.

“It is my lucky number, it has always been,” he says. “It was my first jersey when I started in football at a low age, and I have always had it. So, for me it is my lucky number, and I will always aim to have that one.”

The sun is burning down on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast and Lindboe seems to enjoy every minute of the championship – his fifth with Norway.

“I really love beach handball,” he smiles. “Good weather and beach, the fun part, the show part of it, I really like it.”