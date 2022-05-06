Lisbon chosen as destination for EHF Finals Men 2022

The EHF Finals Men 2022 is heading to the Altice Arena in the Portuguese capital Lisbon for the weekend 28-29 May.

The decision comes after EHF Executive Committee confirmed SL Benfica’s bid to host the event following the conclusion of the EHF European League Men quarter-finals this week.

Hosts Benfica will be joined by the defending champions from Germany, SC Magdeburg, together with Polish club Orlen Wisla Plock and RK Nexe from Croatia.

The 12,500-seater Altice Arena is no stranger to handball, having hosted the IHF World Championship final in 2003. Ticket information for supporters wishing to attend the weekend will be announced in due course.

The next step, however, is the draw for the semi-final pairings, which will be confirmed on Friday. The draw will take place in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Youtube channel as well as on EHFTV.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “We are delighted that the eagerly anticipated climax to the EHF European League Men will be hosted by Benfica – for what will be the first time in history that the finals of our second tier competition will be hosted in Portugal.

“The four clubs who will be fighting to lift the trophy this season have been fascinating to watch in recent matches and I am really looking forward to witnessing two days of thrilling and fast handball come the end of May.”

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing, added: “From a brand perspective to have such a high-profile event hosted by Benfica is very exciting for us, the competition, the players and the fans.

“The EHF European League has built itself a reputation for being a competition that shows real passion for handball and we have no doubt that Benfica and their fans will provide this in spades.

“The finals promise to be hugely competitive and, with a fantastic atmosphere guaranteed, we expect fans around the world watching on television to be truly captivated.”

Media accreditation for the EHF Finals Men and all final events of the 2021/22 club handball season, including the EHF FINAL4s in Budapest and Cologne, remain open with the deadline for the event in Lisbon closing on 23:59 at 18 May.