Can Gidsel lead Denmark back to the top?

On Friday at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, an in-form Wolff is expected to play a key role in the Germany versus Denmark semi-final. On the other side will be a right back hoping to replicate Wolff’s achievement in 2016 and lead his team through the semi-final all the way to the top of the podium: Mathias Gidsel.

While Wolff was not well-known outside Germany before he became the hero for his national side in 2016, Gidsel is well-established after the last few years, but there are still some entertaining parallels. Wolff was 24 at the EHF EURO 2016 and Gidsel is 24 now. In 2016, Germany returned to the top of the EURO podium after a 12-year wait, which is exactly how long it has been since Denmark last raised the trophy, in 2012. And as Germany did with Wolff, Denmark certainly rely on a great game from Gidsel to be their most dangerous.

Gidsel has nabbed two MVP titles since his debut at a major tournament just three years ago and could very well take the award for the first time at an EHF EURO if he plays as expected on the final weekend. In his first international tournament, the 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship, the right back grabbed attention immediately. He scored 10 goals in his debut match and went on to be named in the All-star Team, as well as finish among the top 10 goal scorers.

Seven months later, Denmark took the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. There Gidsel earned his first MVP award, as the second top scorer behind his teammate Mikkel Hansen and leader of the competition in assists. Gidsel made his EHF EURO debut in 2022, securing a place in the All-star Team and finishing level as top scorer from the field.

Although he already had plenty of national team achievements to speak of, Gidsel’s stature in international competitions has reached new heights since the last EHF EURO. At the 2023 World Championship, he was MVP as Denmark reclaimed the world title, top scorer overall despite taking no penalty shots and third in assists with 42.