Five minutes to go in the half and Veszprém are maintaining control, leading 16:14. The difference shows clearly in the statistics, with Rodrigo Corrales now on eight saves, keeping THW Kiel's shooting accuracy at a low 54 per cent. At the other end of the court, Veszprém are scoring at 70 per cent accuracy.

But the top scorer so far is a Kiel player: back Miha Zarabec is having the most success against Veszprém's defence, with four goals.

21 minutes played. 26 goals scored. Yet we are also enjoying some spectacular moments from the goalkeepers — Niklas Landin for Kiel and Rodrigo Corrales for Vesprém.

THW Kiel coach Filip Jicha calls the first timeout of the game as Veszprém pull away to a two-goal distance, 14:12, thanks to a goal from back Jorge Maqueda.

As we hit the 16-minute mark, the game is level at 9:9.

As we hit the 16-minute mark, the game is level at 9:9.

Domagoj Duvnjak had a huge start, scoring three goals by the 12th minute. On Veszprém's side, Petar Nenadic has scored one to inch him closer to the season's top scorer leaders, with now 92 goals in 2021/22.

If there was any question regarding motivation to win this match, it is absolutely gone — every player is delivering 110 per cent and the result is a highly entertaining match. Check out a great goal from Veszprém's Kentin Mahe below.

10 minutes into the 3/4 placement game and we are enjoying an atmosphere and intensity as though it is a title decider. Veszprém have the edge right now, at 4:3.

The goalkeepers in particular are giving us a big show, with both counting three saves so far, and Kiel's Niklas Landin on a big save rate of 43 per cent and Veszprém's Rodrigo Corrales on 50 per cent.

Yahia Omar likes to get out of the blocks fast — just like yesterday in the opening semi-final, the Egyptian right back is the first on the score board as today's matches get underway.

Some fun facts about Omar: He is still only 24 but is the starter in his position for Veszprém and also in the Egypt national team, who made history as the first African team to reach the Olympic semi-finals at Tokyo 2020. At that event, Omar was named the All-star Team right back — the first non-European in the Olympic All-star Team since 1992.

Veszprém is Omar's first European club, where he arrived in 2019. Read about his early days at Veszprém here.

Game on! Starting whistle in the 3/4 placement match. Who will take third place in 2021/22? And will Petar Nenadic score enough to become the season's top scorer?

As we wait for the starting whistle in the 3/4 placement match, the finalists Barça and Kielce will be in their last preparation stages before leaving the hotel to travel to the arena for 18:00 CEST throw-off.

Below, enjoy highlights of the two semi-finals, as the Spanish and Polish sides took their victories, and Kiel and Veszprém put up great fights before succumbing to defeat.

14:34 PRE-MATCH THOUGHTS | BY BJÖRN PAZEN

Let's hear from journalist Björn Pazen with his thoughts on today's 3/4 placement match:

"'Nobody wants to play this match, but we have to. This is part of the schedule,' said Kiel coach Filip Jicha on Saturday night. But in the deepest of his heart he wants to play — and he wants to win it. It is not only for honour, but for the higher prize money and the chance to finish a long and demanding season victorious.

And this constellation is a special one: for the first time, the former THW teammates and former Champions League top scorers Jicha and Momir Ilic face each other as coaches.

Kiel looked really tired in the second half of their semi against Barça. Veszprém have the deeper bench, which might be the key again. Kiel have played two placement matches in Cologne, and lost all of them. And maybe Veszprém even have another special motivation: enable their left back Petar Nenadic to score and score and score. The Serbian back is three goals below the Barça duo Dika Mem and Aleix Gomez and can still become top scorer of the season — and in this case would bring a trophy home, which is more than a consolation prize."