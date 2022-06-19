Live blog: Finals day! 3/4 placement Kiel vs Veszprém live now
The big day has arrived: Sunday will see the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 title decided in LANXESS arena, Cologne, with Barça aiming to reclaim the trophy when they meet Kielce.
- LIVE NOW: 3/4 placement match at 15:15 CEST: THW Kiel vs Telekom Veszprém. Watch
- coverage of the second and final day at the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022. Final at 18:00 CEST: Barça vs Lomza Vive Kielce. Read the match previews
- in the semi-finals on Saturday, Barça defeated Kiel 34:30, while Kielce overcame Veszprém 37:35
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Cologne throughout the event, with input from journalist Björn Pazen and EHF FINAL4 photos by EHF/kolektiff
15:51
Five minutes to go in the half and Veszprém are maintaining control, leading 16:14. The difference shows clearly in the statistics, with Rodrigo Corrales now on eight saves, keeping THW Kiel's shooting accuracy at a low 54 per cent. At the other end of the court, Veszprém are scoring at 70 per cent accuracy.
But the top scorer so far is a Kiel player: back Miha Zarabec is having the most success against Veszprém's defence, with four goals.
15:44
21 minutes played. 26 goals scored. Yet we are also enjoying some spectacular moments from the goalkeepers — Niklas Landin for Kiel and Rodrigo Corrales for Vesprém.
THW Kiel coach Filip Jicha calls the first timeout of the game as Veszprém pull away to a two-goal distance, 14:12, thanks to a goal from back Jorge Maqueda.
15:34
The game is unfolding at a furious pace and the top actions keep coming in. Be sure to follow the EHF Champions League Twitter channel to catch every single highlight shared.
As we hit the 16-minute mark, the game is level at 9:9.
Domagoj Duvnjak had a huge start, scoring three goals by the 12th minute. On Veszprém's side, Petar Nenadic has scored one to inch him closer to the season's top scorer leaders, with now 92 goals in 2021/22.
If there was any question regarding motivation to win this match, it is absolutely gone — every player is delivering 110 per cent and the result is a highly entertaining match. Check out a great goal from Veszprém's Kentin Mahe below.
15:27
10 minutes into the 3/4 placement game and we are enjoying an atmosphere and intensity as though it is a title decider. Veszprém have the edge right now, at 4:3.
The goalkeepers in particular are giving us a big show, with both counting three saves so far, and Kiel's Niklas Landin on a big save rate of 43 per cent and Veszprém's Rodrigo Corrales on 50 per cent.
15:17
Yahia Omar likes to get out of the blocks fast — just like yesterday in the opening semi-final, the Egyptian right back is the first on the score board as today's matches get underway.
Some fun facts about Omar: He is still only 24 but is the starter in his position for Veszprém and also in the Egypt national team, who made history as the first African team to reach the Olympic semi-finals at Tokyo 2020. At that event, Omar was named the All-star Team right back — the first non-European in the Olympic All-star Team since 1992.
Veszprém is Omar's first European club, where he arrived in 2019. Read about his early days at Veszprém here.
15:15
Game on! Starting whistle in the 3/4 placement match. Who will take third place in 2021/22? And will Petar Nenadic score enough to become the season's top scorer?
15:06
15:03
As we wait for the starting whistle in the 3/4 placement match, the finalists Barça and Kielce will be in their last preparation stages before leaving the hotel to travel to the arena for 18:00 CEST throw-off.
Below, enjoy highlights of the two semi-finals, as the Spanish and Polish sides took their victories, and Kiel and Veszprém put up great fights before succumbing to defeat.
14:57
14:34 PRE-MATCH THOUGHTS | BY BJÖRN PAZEN
Let's hear from journalist Björn Pazen with his thoughts on today's 3/4 placement match:
"'Nobody wants to play this match, but we have to. This is part of the schedule,' said Kiel coach Filip Jicha on Saturday night. But in the deepest of his heart he wants to play — and he wants to win it. It is not only for honour, but for the higher prize money and the chance to finish a long and demanding season victorious.
And this constellation is a special one: for the first time, the former THW teammates and former Champions League top scorers Jicha and Momir Ilic face each other as coaches.
Kiel looked really tired in the second half of their semi against Barça. Veszprém have the deeper bench, which might be the key again. Kiel have played two placement matches in Cologne, and lost all of them. And maybe Veszprém even have another special motivation: enable their left back Petar Nenadic to score and score and score. The Serbian back is three goals below the Barça duo Dika Mem and Aleix Gomez and can still become top scorer of the season — and in this case would bring a trophy home, which is more than a consolation prize."
14:16
Yesterday I asked our live blog readers to have their say in a poll on which coach would lead his team to the title. Interestingly, two of the favourites were Veszprém's Momir Ilic and Kiel's Filip Jicha, who are instead set to meet in the 3/4 placement game. Barça's Carlos Ortega received the fewest votes of the four, yet the defending title holders are held by many — including Kielce coach Talant Dujshebaev — as the favourites to claim the trophy.
14:09
Just over an hour until the 3/4 placement game begins and Veszprém and Kiel are in the arena getting ready to start their warm ups.
This opening match today will feature three players named in the season's All-star Team — Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin, and Veszprém backs Petar Nenadic and Kentin Mahe. In the final, we will see Barça's high scorers Dika Mem and Aleix Gomez, as well as Kielce coach Talant Dujshebaev.
See some highlights of the best of the season below.
13:57
The final countdown is on for the 3/4 placement match — but also for the final. Just look how the excitement is building throughout Cologne, as the Kielce fans made their way through the city towards the arena, making sure everyone knows about today's trophy game.
We will give everything tomorrow [Sunday] to make our fans proud and win the match for third place.
12:58
Game time is fast approaching, with the 3/4 placement match first up at 15:15 CEST — and that means it's time to take a closer look at the Kiel vs Veszprém encounter.
Yesterday, both teams were defeated in high-scoring semi-finals, with Kiel losing to Barça 30:34 and Veszprém losing to Kielce 35:37.
It was perhaps a more devastating loss for Veszprém, as they suffered yet another EHF FINAL4 defeat to Kielce after seeming so in control of the match and leading. In 2016, the final saw a similar story — and although the squads in both sides were almost entirely different then, it still seems a repeat of history in some way.
On Kiel's side, Filip Jicha said after the game that there was no denying Barça were simply better: "I am very proud of my players, because they fought like lions and did everything. In the end, Barça deserved to win. This is hard to say as a coach. After this long season and such a constellation everyone tried to surprise Barça and played really well in the first half. Gonzalo [Perez de Vargas] made some saves and gave Barca the air they needed. We tried everything and we changed the defence. We have to admit that we cannot win every match. I wish all luck for the final. We put everything we have left in our legs and brains and try to win tomorrow."
If Kiel take the victory, it will be their first third-place finish at the EHF FINAL4. Veszprém took third once, in 2017, when they beat Barcelona.
The teams have a long history against each other, with 23 previous clashes. Each team won 11 of those games, and one ended in a draw. In Cologne, they have each won against the other twice, always in semi-finals.
In the semi-final, Kiel coach Jicha faced his former team (as a player), Barça. Today, Veszprém coach Momir Ilic will meet his former team, with whom he took his two Champions League titles. Not only did he win those titles with Kiel, but together with Jicha, in 2010 and 2012.
We have a possibility to show up tomorrow [Sunday] and give something back to our fans who came a long way to support us.
12:02
No doubt the most coveted prize on the line this weekend is the EHF Champions League title. But there is also one other big award being decided: the season's top scorer.
After yesterday's semi-finals, Barça's Dika Mem and Aleix Gomez lead the standings with 94 goals, ahead of Veszprém's Petar Nenadic with 91.
Of those three, the clear top scorer on day one at the EHF FINAL4 was Gomez, whose 12 goals saw him make a big jump up to first in the season list. It was almost a record-equalling performance from Gomez, with the highest number of goals ever scored in one match at the EHF FINAL4 standing at 13, by Juanin Garcia in 2010.
With the 12 goals, Gomez joined Veszprém's Petar Nenadic in second on that list of high scorers in one EHF FINAL4 match. Can he possibly add even more today and equal or break this record?
11:47
11:29
Two thrilling semi-finals yesterday, an incredible atmosphere in LANXESS arena — full of spectators for the first time since 2019, and plenty of great photos to capture it all.
You can see plenty of photos of yesterday's games in the live blog/summary of the semi-finals. Below, I have collected a few of my favourites that show all the different sides of the event.
View of the court before the Veszprém vs Kielce semi-final:
Veszprém back Jorge Maqueda smiling at the camera as he arrives for the semi-final:
Probably because he just came through this huge show of support from the Veszprém fans:
Tense timeouts — Igor Karacic talks to his Kielce teammates during a timeout in their semi-final against Veszprém:
So much excitement to take in!
Interesting masks. You know you have devoted fans when they come this prepared:
Two icons of Kiel and heroes of handball in their nations — Domagoj Duvnjak and Niklas Landin enter the court for the Kiel vs Barça semi-final:
Barça goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas takes a moment for fans after the match:
And one more view of the amazing, sold-out LANXESS arena — remember if you want to be here next year to experience this incredible event live, tickets are soon going on sale and you can pick them up here.
We are one step closer to our objective, which is winning the Champions League. Tomorrow [Sunday] we will need another great fight, no matter who wins the second semi-final, it will be a top team. We try to win again.
10:34
Time to get ready for what's coming up! Check out our preview of today's matches below, and recap on everything from yesterday's semi-finals with our summary of the thrilling Saturday in Cologne.
Sunday 19 June
10:04
Good morning and welcome to the very last day of the 2021/22 European cup season! Today, the title in the top-flight men's competition, the EHF Champions League, will be decided.
We have plenty of excitement coming your way. First of all, here's the schedule for the day:
- final at 18:00 CEST: Barça vs Lomza Vive Kielce
- 3/4 placement match at 15:15 CEST: THW Kiel vs Telekom Veszprém