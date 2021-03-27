Zvenan1
EHF European League

LIVE BLOG: Quarter-finals begin with away wins

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation27 March 2021, 12:00
  • Only eight teams remain in the hunt for Women's European League glory
  • In the two early games HC Lada were beaten 29:31 by Herning-Ikast, and the all-Romanian tie saw CS Minataur Baia Mare win at Dunarea Braila, 24:31
  • A third away win of the day saw Nantes Atlantique take a four goal win in Russia, beating HC Zvezda, 29:33
  • Read our round preview, and watch live on EHFTV

20:20

And this is where we leave you for now! Look out for European League Men action in midweek before the Women's action continues! 

19:56

In case you missed any of the action from Chekhov Region, here's our review of the third away win from three today!

19:45

The results from our three games this afternoon

Image

19:35

Nathalie Hagman receives congratulations from her team mates after being awarded POTM! She scored 6 times and was key to Nantes going clear in the second half

19:33

Zvezda needed a 2:0 run to level the scores... but Nantes went 2:0 to end the game!

That final 80 seconds could be HUGE in the context of this tie!

19:32

GOAL NANTES! That should see them take the away leg!

19:31

80 seconds to go! Zvezda need two goals to avoid losing the home leg!

19:29

It's not over yet!

19:18

Zvezda take a time-out as they try not to let the match slip away, 23:28 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

What can the all-Russian team do in front of their loyal fans?

19:10

Nathalie Hagman moves on to 6 goals for the game as Nantes go three goals up! The Swede is making an impact tonight!

Hagman, Nathalie

18:55

Kpodar... for threeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

Second half has started. Live here, @ehf_el, and EHFTV.com

18:41

All square at the break!

Natalia Nikitina and Albina Murzalieva lead the way on the score sheet with 4 goals apiece for Zvezda

18:33

Route one handball from Natalia Nikitina!

Zvezda 14:14 Nantes after 27'

18:28

Another tense clash on our hands? These quarter-finals have been too close to call!

18:23

In which year did Zvezda win the Women's EHF Champions League? 

Not sure? Find the answer and tonnes more information in our media guide!

18:15

After a short delay in play, Zvezda make it 5:5 from the 7m line.

18:05

The first 5 minutes in the books, 2:2, both sides mean business!

17:55

Stage is set, crowd is in, refs are ready... we just need the teams! 

17:45

Here's your 15 minute warning for our final match of the day! 

HC Zvezda v Nantes Atlantique Handball

Live on EHFTV.com, with live updates right here! 

17:20

HC Lada coach Alexey Alekseev was not happy with one side of his team's game - 

"We had no defence today, our central defensive players failed today. We know that all Ikast players are good in scoring goals." 

17:15

Check out our social media channels and match reviews for photo galleries from today's quarter-final matches

16:22

Here are our two reviews from the 14:00 throw-offs

HC Lada 29:31 Herning-Ikast Handbold

H.C. Dunarea Braila CS Minataur Baia Mare

16:20

Remember to head back here for live coverage of HC Zvezda v Nantes Atlantique! Throw-off 18:00 CET

15:34

Herning-Ikast went 4 goals ahead before 2 goals in the final minute salvaged some pride for Lada! Both sides will believe a semi-final ticket is within their grasp

15:30

CS Minaur Baia Mare make a HUGE statement in the Romanian derby this afternoon!

15:28

Still two goals in it with two minutes left, Lada 27:29 Herning-Ikast!

15:24

Putting the FIRE in ZamFIREscu... (I'll get my coat)

Maybe too little too late for Dunarea Braila, who trail 22:30

15:22

Another goal apiece in Russia, 25:27, as Lada take a time-out. Let's see what they come up with!

15:18

Herning-Ikast make the most of a player advantage to turn 24:24 into 24:26... just over 9 minutes left, Lada still have plenty of time.

15:16 

Are Baia Mare going to make the short trip home with the lead? They lead 20:24 with less than 10 minutes to play

15:09

Lada 22:23 Herning-Ikast

Braila 19:22 Baia Mare

The away sides lead as we approach 45 minutes... I remember saying something similar after 15...

15:06

Wait for the gap to open up and take your chance... handball attacking 101

15:05

Just after I gave her the big build up at the break, here is Asuka Fujita finishing off a nice move against Braila. I love it when a plan comes togather!

15:00

The second halves are underway in our early games!

EHFTV.com / @ehf_el

14:45

A few minutes to spare during half-time? Check out the story of Asuka Fujita and her journey from Japan to Baia Mare, Romania! An excellent piece by our reporter Adrian Costeiu

14:42

All square too in Togliatti! Let's hope the rest of the quarter-finals live up to what we've seen so far!

14:38

30 minutes in the books in Romania, nothing to separate these rivals...

14:30

And just like that, Lada are back in front!

14:18

The away sides are having all the joy midway through the first halves, 

Dunarea Braila 6:10 Minaur Baia Mare

Lada 7:9 Herning-Ikast

14:11

Lada have the vocal support from the stands, which they  used to to their advantage to go 3:1 up but Herning-Ikast hit back, 3:3 after 7'

14:10

Just under 10 minutes gone in Romania...

Dunarea Braila 3:4 Baia Mare

Something tells me this is going to be epic!

13:57

Warm-ups finished, final preparations done... it's quarter-final time!

EHFTV.com

13:45

Numbers, numbers, numbers! Before we get on with the live action, you've got time to take a look at this excellent facts and figures article, taking you through every detail you need for the quarter-finals

13:35

Welcome one and all! We are under 30 minutes away from the Women's European League Quarter-finals!

Two first-legs throw-off at 14:00, Lada v Herning-Ikast and Dunarea Braila v Minaur Baia-Mare in the battle of Romania!

Follow everything right here, on our social media channels, and on EHFTV.com 

RK GORENJE VS HC ZURBI(27.03.2021) 5627 (2)
Previous Article Last four teams known as Anorthosis squeeze through
DSC5454
Next Article Baia Mare make big step towards EHF European League Finals

Latest news

More News