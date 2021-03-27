LIVE BLOG: Quarter-finals begin with away wins
- Only eight teams remain in the hunt for Women's European League glory
- In the two early games HC Lada were beaten 29:31 by Herning-Ikast, and the all-Romanian tie saw CS Minataur Baia Mare win at Dunarea Braila, 24:31
- A third away win of the day saw Nantes Atlantique take a four goal win in Russia, beating HC Zvezda, 29:33
- Read our round preview, and watch live on EHFTV
20:20
And this is where we leave you for now! Look out for European League Men action in midweek before the Women's action continues!
19:56
In case you missed any of the action from Chekhov Region, here's our review of the third away win from three today!
19:45
The results from our three games this afternoon
19:35
Nathalie Hagman receives congratulations from her team mates after being awarded POTM! She scored 6 times and was key to Nantes going clear in the second half
19:33
Zvezda needed a 2:0 run to level the scores... but Nantes went 2:0 to end the game!
That final 80 seconds could be HUGE in the context of this tie!
19:32
GOAL NANTES! That should see them take the away leg!
19:31
80 seconds to go! Zvezda need two goals to avoid losing the home leg!
19:29
It's not over yet!
19:18
Zvezda take a time-out as they try not to let the match slip away, 23:28 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
What can the all-Russian team do in front of their loyal fans?
19:10
Nathalie Hagman moves on to 6 goals for the game as Nantes go three goals up! The Swede is making an impact tonight!
18:55
Kpodar... for threeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
Second half has started. Live here, @ehf_el, and EHFTV.com
18:41
All square at the break!
Natalia Nikitina and Albina Murzalieva lead the way on the score sheet with 4 goals apiece for Zvezda
18:33
Route one handball from Natalia Nikitina!
Zvezda 14:14 Nantes after 27'
18:28
Another tense clash on our hands? These quarter-finals have been too close to call!
18:23
In which year did Zvezda win the Women's EHF Champions League?
Not sure? Find the answer and tonnes more information in our media guide!
18:15
After a short delay in play, Zvezda make it 5:5 from the 7m line.
18:05
The first 5 minutes in the books, 2:2, both sides mean business!
17:55
Stage is set, crowd is in, refs are ready... we just need the teams!
17:45
Here's your 15 minute warning for our final match of the day!
HC Zvezda v Nantes Atlantique Handball
Live on EHFTV.com, with live updates right here!
17:20
HC Lada coach Alexey Alekseev was not happy with one side of his team's game -
"We had no defence today, our central defensive players failed today. We know that all Ikast players are good in scoring goals."
17:15
Check out our social media channels and match reviews for photo galleries from today's quarter-final matches
16:22
Here are our two reviews from the 14:00 throw-offs
HC Lada 29:31 Herning-Ikast Handbold
H.C. Dunarea Braila CS Minataur Baia Mare
16:20
Remember to head back here for live coverage of HC Zvezda v Nantes Atlantique! Throw-off 18:00 CET
15:34
Herning-Ikast went 4 goals ahead before 2 goals in the final minute salvaged some pride for Lada! Both sides will believe a semi-final ticket is within their grasp
15:30
CS Minaur Baia Mare make a HUGE statement in the Romanian derby this afternoon!
15:28
Still two goals in it with two minutes left, Lada 27:29 Herning-Ikast!
15:24
Putting the FIRE in ZamFIREscu... (I'll get my coat)
Maybe too little too late for Dunarea Braila, who trail 22:30
15:22
Another goal apiece in Russia, 25:27, as Lada take a time-out. Let's see what they come up with!
15:18
Herning-Ikast make the most of a player advantage to turn 24:24 into 24:26... just over 9 minutes left, Lada still have plenty of time.
15:16
Are Baia Mare going to make the short trip home with the lead? They lead 20:24 with less than 10 minutes to play
15:09
Lada 22:23 Herning-Ikast
Braila 19:22 Baia Mare
The away sides lead as we approach 45 minutes... I remember saying something similar after 15...
15:06
Wait for the gap to open up and take your chance... handball attacking 101
15:05
Just after I gave her the big build up at the break, here is Asuka Fujita finishing off a nice move against Braila. I love it when a plan comes togather!
15:00
The second halves are underway in our early games!
EHFTV.com / @ehf_el
14:45
A few minutes to spare during half-time? Check out the story of Asuka Fujita and her journey from Japan to Baia Mare, Romania! An excellent piece by our reporter Adrian Costeiu
14:42
All square too in Togliatti! Let's hope the rest of the quarter-finals live up to what we've seen so far!
14:38
30 minutes in the books in Romania, nothing to separate these rivals...
14:30
And just like that, Lada are back in front!
14:18
The away sides are having all the joy midway through the first halves,
Dunarea Braila 6:10 Minaur Baia Mare
Lada 7:9 Herning-Ikast
14:11
Lada have the vocal support from the stands, which they used to to their advantage to go 3:1 up but Herning-Ikast hit back, 3:3 after 7'
14:10
Just under 10 minutes gone in Romania...
Dunarea Braila 3:4 Baia Mare
Something tells me this is going to be epic!
13:57
Warm-ups finished, final preparations done... it's quarter-final time!
EHFTV.com
13:45
Numbers, numbers, numbers! Before we get on with the live action, you've got time to take a look at this excellent facts and figures article, taking you through every detail you need for the quarter-finals
13:35
Welcome one and all! We are under 30 minutes away from the Women's European League Quarter-finals!
Two first-legs throw-off at 14:00, Lada v Herning-Ikast and Dunarea Braila v Minaur Baia-Mare in the battle of Romania!
Follow everything right here, on our social media channels, and on EHFTV.com