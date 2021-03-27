Baia Mare make big step towards EHF European League Finals

HC Dunarea Braila could only keep the pace for 30 minutes against CS Minaur Baia Mare, as Costica Buceschi’s side took a convincing 31:24 win, making a huge step towards the EHF FINALS 4, before the second leg, which will take place next Saturday.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 1

HC Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 24:31 (12:12)

Baia Mare led by as many as four goals in the first half (10:6), but had to rely on a 4:0 unanswered run in the start of the second half to open a 17:14 gap, after Braila mounted a comeback

Serbian connection of Jovana Kovacevic and Jelena Lavko worked wonders for Baia Mare, with the two backs combining for 15 goals

Hosts missed centre back Elena Dache, who was ruled out late due to testing positive for COVID-19

Braila will need to improve their away results this EL season, where they have won just once, 31:25 against Fleury

Baia Mare extend domination against Braila

For the past eight years, CS Minaur Baia Mare have dominated their encounters against HC Dunarea Braila and the streak extended on Saturday (27 March), making it now 12 wins and one draw between the two sides in the last 13 games.

It was a proper drubbing in the second half, with Baia Mare boasting a 69% shooting efficiency, while goalkeeper Filippa Idehn saved 12 shots, allowing the guests to take a commanding seven-goal lead into the second leg.