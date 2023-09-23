LIVE BLOG: Weekend starts with the MOTW in Bucharest as CSM hosts Györ

15:35

Is there a better way to prepare for this week's MOTW, than to check what the EHF Media Team prepared on this game? Coming to you straight out of the EHF CL MEDIA GUIDES.

• The Match of the Week in round 3 of the EHF Champions League Women features two former CL winners: CSM Bucuresti and Györi Audi ETO KC.

• No other team lifted the CL trophy between 2016 and 2019: CSM in 2016, Györ the next three years.

• CSM beat Györ 29:26 in the 2016 final – still the only women’s CL final decided by a shoot-out.

• Swedish star Isabelle Gulldén set a still unbroken record in that final by scoring 15 times for CSM.

• Györ line player Yvette Broch is the only player from that final who is currently with the same club.

• However, Broch took a break from the sport in 2018, then played for Metz Handball and CSM Bucuresti before returning to Györ in 2022.

• Apart from Broch, CSM’s Laura Glauser and Crina Pintea have also played for both clubs.

• Saturday’s MOTW is Györ’s 275th CL match; they have won 207 times – more than any other team.

• CSM have won 73 of their 128 CL matches so far.

• Györ have won eight of the previous 10 duels with CSM, including the last four; CSM have not beaten Györ since a main round game in January 2018.

• Györ have missed the EHF FINAL4 (since 2014) only once – in 2015; CSM have failed to qualify for the event each year after 2018.

• Eight (former) Norwegian internationals will be involved in this MOTW: five for Györ, three for CSM.

• Györ’s Stine Oftedal and Silje Solberg-Østhassel together with CSM’s Emilie Hegh Arntzen and Vilde Ingstad were part of the Norwegian national team that won the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 last November.

• Norway won the EHF EURO 2022 final against Denmark, which included CSM’s Trine Østergaard as well as Györ’s Sandra Toft and Line Haugsted.

• CSM’s Grace Zaadi Deuna and Laura Flippes won Olympic gold with France at the Tokyo Games.

• All IHF World Players of the Year since 2015 (no awards in 2017, 2020) are part of the MOTW: CSM’s Cristina Neagu (2010, 2015, 2016, 2018), and Györ’s Stine Oftedal (2019) and Sandra Toft (2021).

• Two former CL top scorers appear in this MOTW: CSM’s Cristina Neagu (2015: 102 goals for Buducnost; 2018 and 2022: 110 for CSM) and Györ’s Ana Gros (2021: 135 for Brest Bretagne Handball).

• Cristina Neagu is second on the all-time CL top scorers list with 1,041 goals; 38 goals behind leader Jovanka Radicevic (Krim Mercator Ljubljana).

15:25

We do not have much time to get going as this time, the weekend starts with nothing else but the MOTW in which CSM will in Bucharest welcome Hungarian Györ! Here are all the fixtures waiting for us today and tomorrow!

𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗖𝗦𝗠, 𝗚𝗬Ö𝗥 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗜𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗪#MOTW 🌟 in Romania between the two 2016 finalists | @csm_bucharest vs @audietokc_gyor



15:15

With under an hour left until the opening game of the EHF Champions League Women weekend - hello, and welcome to the live coverage that's going to be right by your side every step of the way during the EHF CLW Group Phase Round 3! Let the games begin!