Eight teams progress to Round 3

The 2023/24 season of the EHF European Cup Women opened this weekend with as many as 23 matches, including eight double-headers as well as 10 first-leg encounters.

Eight teams have already secured their Round 3 spots: Neistin (FAR), SSD Handball Erice ARL (ITA), HK Slovan Duslo Vala (SVK), ATTICGO BM Elche (ESP), Jomi Salerno (ITA), HV Herzogenbuchsee (SUI), MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) and Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor (TUR)