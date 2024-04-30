20240430

Dinamo cruise past Skjern and secure a historic berth in the EHF Finals

30 April 2024, 21:00

Dinamo Bucuresti entered the second leg with only a narrow lead from the home court, but they signalled their ambitions to claim their maiden ticket to the final tournament early in the return leg. In the end, they cruised past Skjern with another win, securing a 66:61 triumph on aggregate.

The draw for the EHF Finals Men is scheduled in Hamburg on Friday 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.

EHF European League

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG
Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 34:38 (12:20)
Dinamo Bucuresti win 66:61 on aggregate

  • the visitors took their biggest (nine-goal) lead just before the half-time, which significantly lowered the hopes among Skjern's squad for a comeback in the tie
  • the defender, Robert Mihai Militaru received a direct disqualification in the 18th minute, but the red card still didn't derail Dinamo's tall and strong defence, while Joaquim Nazaré was sent off for the hosts in the second half
  • Luka Cindric made a winning comeback from injury as the Croatian playmaker scored seven goals and didn't miss a single attempt, while his teammate - Lazar Kukic also found the back of the net on seven occasions
  • Dinamo's second victory in Denmark this month after they won and eliminated Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the play-offs at the start of April
  • the talented left back, Noah Theo Anthony Gaudin scored 10 goals for Skjern and was the match's top scorer, while no other player in the Skjern's squad scored more than four goals
  • the Red Dogs passionate ultras made the long trip to support their favourites in Denmark and they were pretty loud in the hall in Skjern even though they were in a small number

Cupara shines between the posts in Skjern

The super-experienced goalkeeper displayed a brilliant individual performance and became an unsolvable enigma for Skjern's attack in the first half as Vladimir Cupara made nine saves and recorded sky-high (45) percentage of save efficiency. Dinamo made full use of Cupara's excellence in the opening 30 minutes to build an uncatchable lead, which ultimately proved crucial in winning the second leg. The 30-year-old added a couple of more saves before the end of the match and thus, ended the return leg with 11 saves by his name and lowered the confidence among the home squad in clutch moments.

I'm very disappointed. We played well, but we missed way to many chances in the first half - and we didn't manage to get back in the second half. It has been a great season for us, but sadly we aren't going to Hamburg.
Lasse Mikkelsen
Centre back, Skjern Handbold
It was an amazing game for us. We are so happy. The result is so important for us and the club. I'm very proud, and now we are really looking forward to see what happens in Hamburg.
Ali Zein
Left back, Dinamo Bucuresti

Match action

Photos © Jens Chr. Nordestgaard

