Dinamo Bucuresti entered the second leg with only a narrow lead from the home court, but they signalled their ambitions to claim their maiden ticket to the final tournament early in the return leg. In the end, they cruised past Skjern with another win, securing a 66:61 triumph on aggregate.

The draw for the EHF Finals Men is scheduled in Hamburg on Friday 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.