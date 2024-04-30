Dinamo cruise past Skjern and secure a historic berth in the EHF Finals
Dinamo Bucuresti entered the second leg with only a narrow lead from the home court, but they signalled their ambitions to claim their maiden ticket to the final tournament early in the return leg. In the end, they cruised past Skjern with another win, securing a 66:61 triumph on aggregate.
The draw for the EHF Finals Men is scheduled in Hamburg on Friday 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.
I'm very disappointed. We played well, but we missed way to many chances in the first half - and we didn't manage to get back in the second half. It has been a great season for us, but sadly we aren't going to Hamburg.
It was an amazing game for us. We are so happy. The result is so important for us and the club. I'm very proud, and now we are really looking forward to see what happens in Hamburg.