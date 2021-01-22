Lublin and Nantes clash for group B lead

As we approach the halfway point in the group phase the four groups are beginning to take shape and highlight clashes are clear to see throughout this weekend’s schedule.

In group A, Paris 92 can tighten their grip on top spot by winning the first of their two confrontations against Zvezda, while the winner of the Vaci vs Herning-Ikast will go into second place.

In group B, leaders Nantes and Lublin will face each other in a high-profile clash, while Kastamonu are desperate for some points.

Siofok and Braila aim to go clear at the top in group D, while Baia Mare and Astrakhanochka will be chasing important points in group C.

GROUP A

Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 23 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the two teams never played against each other in European competitions

both currently have two points and lost to Paris 92 in the first two rounds

the Danish club announced late last week that its playmaker Helene Fauske would be leaving at the end of the season. She will head to Brest Bretagne

Herning-Ikast lost their last six games against Hungarian teams in European competitions. You have to travel back to 2015 to their last victory, as FC Midtjylland, beating Györ 26:21 in the EHF Champions League

GROUP B

MKS Perla Lublin (POL) vs Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)

Saturday 23 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

this will be a clash of the group leaders, as Lublin take the top position with four points, while Nantes are second-placed with three points

both sides claimed home victories in round 2 as Lublin beat Lada 28:23 and Nantes defeated Kastamonu 35:26

with 64 goals in two matches, Nantes boast the second-best attack in the whole group phase after Vaci NKSE

the two sides have never faced each other in European competition

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS)

Sunday 23 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Lada are third in the group with two points, while Kastamonu sit bottom of the group with one point

the Russian side will play their second straight match away from home after losing at Lublin

Kastamonu are yet to record a win in the group as they split points with Lublin before being defeated by Nantes

on Wednesday, Lada defeated fellow European League Women team Kuban in the Russian league 25:22

GROUP C

Astrakhanochka (RUS) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Sunday, 24 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

with a win and a loss in their first two games, the Russian side is tied with Baia Mare and Storhamar, with two points

this will be Baia Mare’s second game in the group, as the game against Thüringer HC was re-scheduled for February

the Romanian side signed veteran goalkeeper Ionica Munteanu to replace 20-year old Cristina Ciausescu, who retired due to ongoing knee problems

Astrakhanochka met Romanian opposition in European competition only once, in the Women’s EHF Cup in the 2014/15, winning the tie against Corona Brasov, 58:51 on aggregate

the Russian side’s last home loss came in the 2018/19 season in the Women’s EHF Cup and they are riding a four-game winning streak on home court

GROUP D

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROM) vs Siófok KC (HUN)

Saturday 23 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV