Lunde and Morros to lead next RYT ambassador session

Morros also has a healthy count of titles and medals to his name, having celebrated both World and European Championship trophies and won the EHF Champions League three times. After ending his career in 2024, Morros, a defensive specialist, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the last EHF Excellence Awards.

During the session, Lunde and Morros will share personal insights drawn from their own careers and answer questions directly from participants.

The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session on 9 September will begin at 20:30 CEST. To register, download the RYT app here.