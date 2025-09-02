Lunde and Morros to lead next RYT ambassador session

Lunde and Morros to lead next RYT ambassador session

02 September 2025, 15:00

Following a busy summer of on-site activities held in conjunction with the four Younger Age Category events for female players, the Respect Your Talent programme returns to its online schedule with the next live ambassador session on 9 September. The session will be led by Katrine Lunde and Viran Morros and address two key topics: Knowing yourself and dealing with pressure.

Norwegian goalkeeping legend Lunde is a new ambassador in the RYT programme, having joined this past summer and attended the Player of the Match event held during the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025. Lunde is the single most titled player in handball, with 19 won across the EHF Champions League, EHF EURO, Olympic Games and World Championship.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Spain Vs Austria C4 1707 JC (1)

Morros also has a healthy count of titles and medals to his name, having celebrated both World and European Championship trophies and won the EHF Champions League three times. After ending his career in 2024, Morros, a defensive specialist, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the last EHF Excellence Awards.

During the session, Lunde and Morros will share personal insights drawn from their own careers and answer questions directly from participants.  

The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session on 9 September will begin at 20:30 CEST. To register, download the RYT app here

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

RYT0110
Rukometni savez Crne Gore
RYT25 UH15419 UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
EURO24W Norway Vs. Germany UH13893 UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
UH11327 (1)
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
EURO24W Norway Vs Slovenia ER11343 JE
kolektiff images/Jure Erzen
UH18067 (1)
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Norway 0A0A1111 JE
kolektiff images/Jure Erzen

Photos: kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar/Jure Erzen; Rukometni savez Crne Gore

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250902 PSG Madsen Main
Previous Article Madsen: “Expectations are very high, and that’s what motivates me”

Latest news

More News