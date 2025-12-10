Arenhart and Makuc cover injury prevention in new RYT online session

Arenhart and Makuc cover injury prevention in new RYT online session

10 December 2025, 11:00

The EHF's Respect Your Talent (RYT) online sessions continue with an essential topic for young players — injury prevention. Ambassadors Barbara Arenhart and Domen Makuc will join the discussion on Wednesday 17 December at 20:30 CET to offer insights on how developing athletes can reduce the risk of injuries, while also answering direct questions from the audience.

Brazilian goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart joined the RYT programme this year, and has already participated in previous sessions, as well as in the RYT camp that took place in Vienna from 27 to 30 November 2025. Arenhart wrote history in 2013, when she celebrated winning the World Championship with Brazil and was included in the All-star Team, having added many more titles to her collection on a continental level.

Slovenian centre back and three-time EHF Champions League winner with Barça, Domen Makuc, became a RYT ambassador in 2024 and has since engaged with young players during multiple events as part of the programme.

Performing at the highest level in handball comes with risks, and the two RYT ambassadors have inevitably dealt with injuries throughout their careers. Domen Makuc missed most of the 2023/24 season, while Barbara Arenhart was also kept away from the court and competitions for various periods of time following injuries.

With the experience they are bringing in, Arenhart and Makuc will offer valuable advice to participants who are looking forward to hearing tips and tricks regarding prevention strategies at the next online session.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app, as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session regarding injury prevention on Wednesday 17 December will begin at 20:30 CET. To register, download the RYT app here.

Photos © kolektiff

