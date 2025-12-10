Brazilian goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart joined the RYT programme this year, and has already participated in previous sessions, as well as in the RYT camp that took place in Vienna from 27 to 30 November 2025. Arenhart wrote history in 2013, when she celebrated winning the World Championship with Brazil and was included in the All-star Team, having added many more titles to her collection on a continental level.

Slovenian centre back and three-time EHF Champions League winner with Barça, Domen Makuc, became a RYT ambassador in 2024 and has since engaged with young players during multiple events as part of the programme.

Performing at the highest level in handball comes with risks, and the two RYT ambassadors have inevitably dealt with injuries throughout their careers. Domen Makuc missed most of the 2023/24 season, while Barbara Arenhart was also kept away from the court and competitions for various periods of time following injuries.