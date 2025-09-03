One debutant, nine nations and 15 teams hunt the record winners

0 teams have been part of all 11 EHF FINAL4 Women tournaments. Record winners Györ top the ranking with 10 appearances in 11 editions, eight times reaching the final and six trophies taken in Budapest. The only time they missed the event was in 2015.

1 player has won the EHF Champions League Women seven times — and also played the 2025 final with her former club Odense: 45-year-old goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who took the title with Viborg (2009, 2010), Györ (2013, 2014) and Vipers (2021, 2022, 2023)

1 debutant is among the 16 teams that are part of the group phase: Sola HK from Norway.

1 — for the first time since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, two Danish teams were part of it in 2025: Finalists Odense and third-ranked side Esbjerg.

1 — the current IHF World Player of the Year, Henny Reistad (2023 and 2024), is part of the 2025/26 group phase. Sandra Toft (2021) is pregnant but may return to Györ's goal later in the season.

2 teams have defended the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ in 2018 and 2019, after winning for the first time in the three-peat in 2017, and in 2025, following the 2024 title; and Vipers in 2022 and 2023, after their maiden trophy in 2021. With their title in 2019, Györ became the first women’s side to win the Champions League three times in a row. In 2025/26, they aim for another hat trick.

2 group winners and runners-ups qualify directly from the group phase to the quarter-finals.

2 Champions League debutants made it to Budapest in their debut CL seasons: Vardar (2014) and CSM Bucuresti (2016). CSM are part of the 2025/26 group phase.

2 nations are represented by three teams in the 2025/26 group phase: Hungary (Györ, FTC and Debrecen) and Denmark (Odense, Esbjerg and Ikast). Norway (Storhamar and Sola), France (Metz and Brest) and Romania (CSM and Gloria) start the competition with two teams.

3 countries have seen the trophy won by two different clubs: Norway with Larvik and Vipers, Hungary with Györ and Dunaferr, and Denmark with Slagelse and Viborg. Since the inception of the competition in 1994, the remaining countries on the winners’ list have been represented by only one club.