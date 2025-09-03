One debutant, nine nations and 15 teams hunt the record winners

One debutant, nine nations and 15 teams hunt the record winners

03 September 2025, 10:30

The 2024/25 season of the EHF Champions League Women marked the end of the careers of the two all-time top scorers in the competition: Cristian Neagu and Jovanka Radicevic. 

In the new season, record winners Györi Audi ETO will be the hunted for the eighth time. 12 of the 16 group phase participants were part of last season’s group phase, as well as the same nine nations represented in 2025/26.

Read on for all the key facts and figures of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.

teams have been part of all 11 EHF FINAL4 Women tournaments. Record winners Györ top the ranking with 10 appearances in 11 editions, eight times reaching the final and six trophies taken in Budapest. The only time they missed the event was in 2015.

1 player has won the EHF Champions League Women seven times — and also played the 2025 final with her former club Odense: 45-year-old goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who took the title with Viborg (2009, 2010), Györ (2013, 2014) and Vipers (2021, 2022, 2023)

1 debutant is among the 16 teams that are part of the group phase: Sola HK from Norway.

1 — for the first time since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, two Danish teams were part of it in 2025: Finalists Odense and third-ranked side Esbjerg.

1 — the current IHF World Player of the Year, Henny Reistad (2023 and 2024), is part of the 2025/26 group phase. Sandra Toft (2021) is pregnant but may return to Györ's goal later in the season.

2 teams have defended the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ in 2018 and 2019, after winning for the first time in the three-peat in 2017, and in 2025, following the 2024 title; and Vipers in 2022 and 2023, after their maiden trophy in 2021. With their title in 2019, Györ became the first women’s side to win the Champions League three times in a row. In 2025/26, they aim for another hat trick.

2 group winners and runners-ups qualify directly from the group phase to the quarter-finals.

2 Champions League debutants made it to Budapest in their debut CL seasons: Vardar (2014) and CSM Bucuresti (2016). CSM are part of the 2025/26 group phase.

2 nations are represented by three teams in the 2025/26 group phase: Hungary (Györ, FTC and Debrecen) and Denmark (Odense, Esbjerg and Ikast). Norway (Storhamar and Sola), France (Metz and Brest) and Romania (CSM and Gloria) start the competition with two teams.

3 countries have seen the trophy won by two different clubs: Norway with Larvik and Vipers, Hungary with Györ and Dunaferr, and Denmark with Slagelse and Viborg. Since the inception of the competition in 1994, the remaining countries on the winners’ list have been represented by only one club.

4 different clubs have won the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest since its premiere in 2014: Vipers, Györ, Buducnost (2015) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).

4 MVPs of the EHF FINAL4 tournaments are contesting the Champions League this season: Henny Reistad (2021 for Vipers, now Esbjerg), Markéta Jerábková (2022 for Vipers, now Ikast), Anna Vyakhireva (2023 for Vipers, now Brest) and Kari Brattset Dale (2025 for Györ, still Györ)

4 — which means all — teams that played the EHF FINAL4 2025 are part of the group stage again: Györ, Odense, Esbjerg and Metz.

4 past top scorers of the EHF Champions League will be on court in the group phase: Henny Reistad (2023: 142 goals for Esbjerg; 2025: 154 goals for Esbjerg), Anna Vyakhireva (2024: 113 goals for Vipers), Ana Gros (2021: 135 goals for Brest), and Zsuzsanna Tomori (2013: 95 goals for FTC).

5 EHF Champions League Women-winning clubs, representing 13 titles, are part of the 2025/26 group stage: Podravka (1996), Krim (2001, 2003), Buducnost (2012, 2015), Györ (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024, 2025) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).

7 times, including the 2024/25 season, Györ became Champions League winners, to be record winners of the competition.

9 of the 16 teams playing in 2025/26 have been part of the EHF FINAL4 tournaments in Budapest: Györ, Metz, CSM, Brest, Esbjerg, Odense, FTC, Buducnost and Ikast (as FC Midtjylland).

9 different nations — the same as in the previous season — are represented by the clubs in the group matches: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Romania, Slovenia and Croatia.

11 nations represent the previous winners of the EHF Champions League Women: Hungary (eight titles), Denmark (six), Austria (four), Norway (four), Slovenia (two), Montenegro (two), North Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one each).

12 clubs that were part of the 2024/25 group phase are back again: Podravka, Odense, Esbjerg, Brest, Metz, FTC, Györ, CSM Bucuresti, Gloria Bistrita, Buducnost, Storhamar and Krim. The new clubs are Debrecen, Dortmund, Sola and Ikast, replacing Vipers, Ludwigsburg, Nyköbing and Rapid Bucuresti.

16 different clubs have been part of the 11 EHF FINAL4 tournaments held since the first edition in 2014: Györ (10 times), Vardar (five), Metz (four), Esbjerg (four), Buducnost (four), Vipers (four), CSM (three), Rostov (two), Midtjylland/Ikast, Volgograd, Larvik, CSKA, Brest, FTC, Bietigheim and Odense (all once).

16 or 18 matches will be played by the four teams that make it to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (6–7 June 2025), depending on whether they earn the right to skip the play-offs or not.

19 times in the 19 previous seasons, record and defending champions Györ qualified for at least the quarter-finals of the competition. 17 times, they reached the semi-finals. 

31 times, including the new season, Krim and Buducnost have been part of the EHF Champions League Women.

93 goals is the individual goal record at the EHF FINAL4 Women, scored by Henny Reistad in only 12 matches. She is 23 goals clear of the second-ranked player on this list, her Esbjerg teammate Nora Mørk (70), who was on maternity leave last season.

112 group matches will throw off between 6 September 2025 and 22 February 2026.

132 matches lie ahead until the 2025/26 winners of the EHF Champions League Women will be confirmed in Budapest on 7 June 2026.

154 goals — a new all-time season record — were scored by Esbjerg back Henny Reistad in 2024/25, for her to finish on top of the scorer list.

235 victories (22 draws and 51 defeats) in 306 Champions League matches make Györ the number one in the all-time ranking of the competition. 

334 Champions League matches are in the history books of Buducnost. They became the first women’s club with more than 300 EHF Champions League matches in the 2022/23 season, followed by Krim (332) and Györ (308).

1,232 goals is the career tally of Cristina Neagu — the all-time top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women. Like the runner-up Jovanka Radicevic (1,181 goals) and third-ranked Andrea Lekic (1,073 goals), Neagu retired after the 2024/25 season.

7,098 goals were scored in the 127 matches decided on the court in the 2024/25 season — an average of 55.89 per match.

20,022 spectators set the since surpassed world record for women’s handball at the EHF FINAL4 2023 in the sold-out MVM Dome in Budapest. 19,469 saw the 2025 final between Györ and Odense.

