One debutant, nine nations and 15 teams hunt the record winners

4 different clubs have won the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest since its premiere in 2014: Vipers, Györ, Buducnost (2015) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).
4 MVPs of the EHF FINAL4 tournaments are contesting the Champions League this season: Henny Reistad (2021 for Vipers, now Esbjerg), Markéta Jerábková (2022 for Vipers, now Ikast), Anna Vyakhireva (2023 for Vipers, now Brest) and Kari Brattset Dale (2025 for Györ, still Györ)
4 — which means all — teams that played the EHF FINAL4 2025 are part of the group stage again: Györ, Odense, Esbjerg and Metz.
4 past top scorers of the EHF Champions League will be on court in the group phase: Henny Reistad (2023: 142 goals for Esbjerg; 2025: 154 goals for Esbjerg), Anna Vyakhireva (2024: 113 goals for Vipers), Ana Gros (2021: 135 goals for Brest), and Zsuzsanna Tomori (2013: 95 goals for FTC).
5 EHF Champions League Women-winning clubs, representing 13 titles, are part of the 2025/26 group stage: Podravka (1996), Krim (2001, 2003), Buducnost (2012, 2015), Györ (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024, 2025) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).
7 times, including the 2024/25 season, Györ became Champions League winners, to be record winners of the competition.
9 of the 16 teams playing in 2025/26 have been part of the EHF FINAL4 tournaments in Budapest: Györ, Metz, CSM, Brest, Esbjerg, Odense, FTC, Buducnost and Ikast (as FC Midtjylland).
9 different nations — the same as in the previous season — are represented by the clubs in the group matches: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Romania, Slovenia and Croatia.
11 nations represent the previous winners of the EHF Champions League Women: Hungary (eight titles), Denmark (six), Austria (four), Norway (four), Slovenia (two), Montenegro (two), North Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one each).
12 clubs that were part of the 2024/25 group phase are back again: Podravka, Odense, Esbjerg, Brest, Metz, FTC, Györ, CSM Bucuresti, Gloria Bistrita, Buducnost, Storhamar and Krim. The new clubs are Debrecen, Dortmund, Sola and Ikast, replacing Vipers, Ludwigsburg, Nyköbing and Rapid Bucuresti.
16 different clubs have been part of the 11 EHF FINAL4 tournaments held since the first edition in 2014: Györ (10 times), Vardar (five), Metz (four), Esbjerg (four), Buducnost (four), Vipers (four), CSM (three), Rostov (two), Midtjylland/Ikast, Volgograd, Larvik, CSKA, Brest, FTC, Bietigheim and Odense (all once).
16 or 18 matches will be played by the four teams that make it to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (6–7 June 2025), depending on whether they earn the right to skip the play-offs or not.